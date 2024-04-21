Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister critical | Bollywood





Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's sister Sarita Tiwari and brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari, also known as Munna Tiwari, were victims of a road accident. The incident, which took place near GT Road in Nirsa around 4 pm on Saturday, led to the death of brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari. Meanwhile, sister Sarita is seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at SNCU of Dhanbad Medical College Hospital. Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law died in a car accident. The car crashed into the partition It is reported that Rajesh Tiwari and his wife Sarita Tiwari were traveling from Kamalpur in Gopalganj, Bihar to Chittaranjan, West Bengal. Before reaching Nirsa Market Chowk, their speeding car (WB44D-2899) crashed into a partition wall. The impact was so violent that the car was severely shattered and the front part of the car was significantly damaged. After the accident, the police, with the help of locals, extracted the two individuals from the car and rushed them to Dhanbad Medical College Hospital, where Rajesh Tiwari was declared dead by emergency doctors. After emergency treatment, Sarita Tiwari was admitted to the surgical intensive care unit and remains in critical condition. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Brother-in-law was in the railways Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari worked for the Indian Railways. He was posted to Chittaranjan. According to his family members, he was returning from his village to Chittaranjan when the accident occurred, leading to his death. In August 2023, Pankaj lost his father. An official statement from the family read: It is with a heavy heart that I confirm that Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, is no more. He lived a healthy life of 99 years. His last rites will be celebrated today within his immediate family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village Gopalganj. Pankaj was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak. He is known for his work in Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, OMG 2, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Stree, Bareily Ki Barfi and other films and series.

