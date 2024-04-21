Cillian Murphy and Paul Mescal win





Cillian Murphy achieved one of the most coveted acting successes when he won an Oscar for his starring role in “Oppenheimer.” But his awards season for Christopher Nolan's acclaimed film didn't end with his big night at the Dolby Theater. The Irish actor then received his home country's highest acting honor at the Irish Film and TV Academy Awards on Sunday when he won the Lead Actor – Motion Picture category for “Oppenheimer.” The ceremony honored the best Irish film and television of 2023, with Pat Collins' film 'That They May Face the Rising Sun' winning Best Film. Other notable winners included Paul Mescal, supporting actor for “All of Us Strangers” and Alison Oliver, winner for supporting actress for “Saltburn.” Keep reading for a full list of winners from the 2024 Irish Film and TV Academy Awards. BEST FILM

“Double blind”

“Flora and Son”

“The lies we tell”

“LOLA”

“So that they can face the rising sun”

“Green-grey” DIRECTOR – FILM

“Double Blind” – Ian Hunt-Duffy

“Flora and Sons” – John Carney

“The Lies We Tell” – Lisa Mulcahy

“LOLA” – Andrew Legge

“So they can face the rising sun” – Pat Collins

“Verdigris” – Patricia Kelly SCREENPLAY – FILM

“Double Blind” – Darach McGarrigle

“Flora and Sons” – John Carney

“The lies we tell” – Elisabeth Gooch

“LOLA” – Andrew Legge

“So that they face the rising sun” – Éamon Little

“Verdigris” – Patricia Kelly MAIN ACTOR – MOVIE

Andrew Scott – “All of Us Strangers”

David Wilmot – “The Lies We Tell”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Barry Keoghan – “Salt Burns”

Barry Ward – “So They Can Face the Rising Sun”

Pierce Brosnan – “The Last Rifleman” LEAD ACTRESS – MOVIE

Jessie Buckley – “Nails”

Eve Hewson – “Flora and Sons”

Saoirse Ronan – “Enemy”

Agnes O’Casey – “The Lies We Tell”

Bríd Brennan – “My Sailor, My Love”

Géraldine McAlinden – “Verdigris” SUPPORTING ACTOR – MOVIE

Paul Mescal – “All of us, strangers”

Diarmuid Noyes – “Double Blind”

Chris Walley – “The Lies We Tell”

Kenneth Branagh – “Oppenheimer”

Liam Carney – “Sunlight”

Lalor Roddy – “So they can face the rising sun” SUPPORTING ACTRESS – MOVIE

Bronagh Gallagher – “Dance First”

Catherine Walker – “My Sailor, My Love”

Alison Oliver – “Salt Burns”

Ruth McCabe – “So They Can Face the Rising Sun”

Agnes O'Casey – “The Miracle Club”

Maya O'Shea – “Verdigris” BEST DRAMA

“Blue Lights”

“Hidden assets”

“Close”

” Northern Lights “

“Obituary”

“The Woman in the Wall” DIRECTOR – DRAMA

“Happy Valley” – Fergus O’Brien

“Parent” – Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor

“Parent” – Kate Dolan

“Aurora Borealis” – Tom Hall

“Obituary” – John Hayes

“The Missing” – Hannah Quinn SCREENPLAY – DRAMA

“Blue Lights” – Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson

“Hidden Assets” – Peter McKenna

“Parent” – Peter McKenna

“Aurora Borealis” – Stephen Jones

“Obituary” – Ray Lawlor

“The Woman in the Wall” – Joe Murtagh LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA

Martin McCann – “Blue Lights”

Francis Magee – “Parent”

Sam Keeley – “Parent”

Michael Smiley – “Obituary”

Eanna Hardwicke – “The Sixth Commandment”

Daryl McCormack – “The Woman in the Wall” LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA

Sharon Horgan – “Best Interests”

Clare Dunne – “Parent”

Niamh Algar – “Professional misconduct”

Elva Trill – “Northern Lights”

Siobhan Cullen – “Obituary”

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander” SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

Richard Dormer – “Blue Lights”

Jared Harris – “Foundation”

Aaron Monaghan – “Hidden Assets”

Aidan Gillen – “Parent”

Emmett J. Scanlan – “Parent”

Simon Delaney – “The Woman in the Wall” SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

Niamh Algar – “Guilty”

Cathy Belton – “Hidden Assets”

Maria Doyle Kennedy – “Parent”

Danielle Galligan – “Obituary”

Fionnula Flanagan – “Sisters”

Hilda Fay – “The Woman in the Wall”



BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“We are all strangers”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor things”

“Salt burns”

“Leftovers” BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “The Flower Moon Killers”

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Mark Ruffalo – “Poor Things”

Willem Dafoe – “Poor Things”

Paul Giamatti – “The Leftovers”



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Annette Bening – “Drowning”

Greta Lee – “Past Lives”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”



GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE documentary

“In the shadow of Beirut”

“Joan Baez: I am a noise”

“Notes from the Land of Sheep”

“Stolen”

“Days of Trees”

“The deepest breath” LIVE SHORT FILM

“Calf”

“Queen of Mud”

“Sound and color”

“The Golden West”

“Two for the road”

“Waiting day” ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Nana Dee”

“The Little Details of a Storm”

“The presenter”

“The Wind and the Shadow”

