Candlelight vigil for Bondi stabbing victims





Picturesque Bondi Beach will be the perfect setting for a candlelight vigil in honor of the victims of Australia's worst massacre in years. Six people are dead and six remain in hospital after Joel Cauchi, 40, carried out a stabbing attack at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney's eastern suburbs on April 13. Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Bondi early Sunday evening. It's a setting best known for its crowds of tourists, bustling beaches and weekend families. But from 5:30 p.m., a darker scene will take shape as mourners gather to reflect on the victims of the deadly carnage. A first-time mother defending her baby, the daughter of a millionaire advertising guru and an on-duty security guard were among six people killed in the attack. Five of the six killed were women: Ashlee Good, 38, Dawn Singleton, 25, Jade Young, 47, Pikria Darchia, 55, and Yixuan Cheng, 27. Faraz Tahir, a 30-year-old refugee who fled persecution in his native Pakistan, was also killed. At least 12 other people – including nine women – were taken to hospital after being stabbed in the attack. Six people are still hospitalized, including a nine-month-old girl. The vigil will begin with a minute of silence in honor of those who lost their lives. NSW Premier Chris Minns said it would be an opportunity for participants to lean on each other during what has been a terrible week for the city. “I think if we can stay united during these difficult times, we can send the message that there are way more good people in this city than bad actors and evil,” he said Saturday. Participants are asked to bring candles. Counselors and mental health first aid will be available on site. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said while tougher penalties for knife offenses could be considered in states and territories, he cracked down on calls for security guards to be armed. “We have to be careful not to overreact to these things, and we don't want to see our shopping centers become sort of armed places where people feel nervous,” he told Sky News on Sunday. “But you can't have events like last week without rethinking what might be needed, so I think it'll be a really healthy discussion to have.” A temporary floral tribute remains in place at the Oxford St shopping center in Bondi Junction. A formal memorial service will take place at a later date, while plans are in place for a permanent memorial to the victims. A major coronary inquiry is also underway, placing a strong focus on the adequacy of mental health funding and support in NSW. Supported by additional funding of up to $18 million, the inquiry will examine the police response and Cauchi's interactions with agencies in New South Wales and Queensland. Lifeline 13 11 14 beyond the blue 1300 22 4636

