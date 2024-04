A new look for Starbucks, regulating AI, a 'Star Trek' model and an ancient snake discovered

On the version of Hot off the Wire published April 20 at 6 a.m. CT: Every Saturday, Hot off the Wire examines a variety of stories in business, science, health and more. This week's titles include: Starbucks launches a cold drink cup made with less plastic. Business boom: Record numbers of people are starting new small businesses. Fed's Jerome Powell: High inflation will likely delay rate cuts this year. 420 has grown from humble roots to the big marijuana vacation. The first major attempts to regulate AI are facing headwinds from all sides. Maine is the latest to join an interstate agreement to elect the president by popular vote. The long-lost first model of the USS Enterprise from “Star Trek” boldly returns home after a tortuous journey. A new study estimates that the economic consequences of climate change will reach around $38 trillion per year by 2049. Do Americans feel like they're getting enough sleep? Dream on, according to a new Gallup poll. As cases of syphilis among newborns in the United States skyrocket, a group of doctors is advising more screening during pregnancy. Biden administration announces new partnership with 50 countries to quell future pandemics. A UN report highlights the yawning gap in sexual and reproductive health inequalities around the world. Finding an apartment could be easier for California pet owners under new legislation. This ancient Indian snake was perhaps longer than a school bus and weighed a ton. Once praised, the settlement to help sick BP workers in the event of an oil spill leaves most with almost nothing. Macron says the Olympics opening ceremony on the Seine could be canceled if the security risk is too high. The Associated Press About this program Host Terry Lipshetz is a national newsroom editor at Lee Enterprises. In addition to producing the daily Hot off the Wirenews podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the streaming and screened films and television programs and is the former producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.

