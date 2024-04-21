How Rush Hour Made Jackie Chan a Hollywood Superstar and Why It Wasn't Enough to Keep Him From Returning to Hong Kong





Perhaps because of his early interactions with Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan always wanted to succeed in the United States. One of the reasons why Chan signed with Golden Harvest in the late 1970s, the studio said it would try to make him an international star. This first attempt, which included the 1980s The big fight and the 1985s The protector, fell flat, and Chan gave up on the idea of ​​becoming famous in the West, spending the remainder of the 1980s and early 1990s cementing his position as Asia's number one superstar. Chan became so popular in Asia that he felt no need to join other luminaries like John Woo Yu-sum And Chow Yun-fat in the local exodus to Hollywood in the early 1990s. Instead, Chan found success overseas on his own terms, with the Hong Kong-produced hit Mayhem in the Bronx . Mayhem in the Bronx was essentially a Hong Kong film, produced by Golden Harvest, filmed in Canada and specifically designed to appeal to American audiences. Even after the success of this film, Chan did not focus on America and made films in Hong Kong. Thunderclap, First attempt, Mr nice guy And Who am I? Ever confident, Chan waited for Hollywood to come to him, which it did, in the form of the light-hearted buddy-cop comedy. Peak hour. Peak hour was Chan's first American film after Mayhem in the Bronx established it in America. Produced by New Line Cinema, it was a fully-fledged American studio film, which was highly successful, grossing over $140 million at the US box office. Hong Kong's Category III adult film industry exposed in 2 films The film didn't originate with Chan, his role in it was the idea of ​​now-disgraced producer-director Brett Ratner, who was a big fan of Chan's work. (Ratner left Hollywood in 2017, after numerous allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct surfaced.)

Ratner, then best known for directing 75 music videos for artists like Wu-Tang Clan and Public Enemy, had a small box office success with the comedy crime film Money talksand wanted to follow up with a film starring his hero Chan. Having not met Chan at that time, Ratner flew to the filming of Who am I? in South Africa in 1997, and offered him some scripts over dinner. Chan chose Peak hour because he had the best story, saying he would take care of the action if the director took care of the narration. Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan in a photo from Rush Hour. Photo: New Line Cinema Even after Mayhem in the BronxFollowing the success of the series, producers at New Line doubted whether Chan could attract viewers in the United States. They were also concerned about his English skills, which even Chan admitted were lacking. He would then need to be coached on set to enable him to understand his lines. Therefore, New Line decided to pair Chan with an American star to help carry the weight of the film. Wesley Snipes, Will Smith and Eddie Murphy were cast, but the role of Chan's police partner ultimately went to flamboyant comedian Chris Tucker, who had made a strong impression in The fifth Elementand played in Money talks. The result is a very classic buddy-cop movie about a kidnapping that's brought to life by Tucker's voluminous mind and Chan's action scenes. Brett Ratner (second from left) and Chan (second from right) in Hong Kong filming a section of Rush Hour. Tucker was at the top of his game in the 1990s and his improvised dialogue is often hilarious. But this caused problems for Chan, whose lack of English made it difficult for him to follow what his co-star was saying and often missed his cues. The fight scenes were fine for me, but I was really scared by the dialogue scenes, Chan said. If I knew I had a dialogue scene coming up, I wouldn't be able to sleep the night before. Chris always changes his lines, and sometimes he does 10 versions. But I stick to the script, so I get lost sometimes. Still, the match turned out to be surprisingly good, as Tucker and Chan had a lot of on-screen chemistry and enjoyed working together. Tucker said he didn't want to let Chan down and worked harder than usual to keep up with him in the action scenes, which he threw himself into with aplomb. Stunts Keep Chan in the Lead: Every '90s Jackie Chan Hong Kong Movie Ranked Although Peak hour is entertaining, it was a small step back for Chan. Like everyone signed to Hollywood at the time, Chan had to make films the American way. This meant shorter action sequences, more grounded, slower-paced fights, less extreme stunts, and having to compromise with a director. (Chan would still resume filming his films in Hong Kong, even if he had hired a director.) The producers were sensible enough to allow Chan to bring in members of his own stunt team, and he choreographed the fights himself. But despite this, the studio made the final cut and cut all of Chan's action scenes down to around two minutes each, claiming that American audiences were not ready for the stars' usual long action scenes. Chan in a photo from Rush Hour. Photo: New Line Cinema Chan's performance was also limited by insurance issues. Realizing that stunt performers take big risks in Hong Kong, veteran Hollywood stunt coordinator Terry Leonard was hired to ensure all stunts were safe. If there is a risk of a performer being injured on a US set, film insurance companies are concerned because it means filming may have to be halted for a period of time, triggering compensation insurance. We're not allowed to take those risks here, from an insurance standpoint, Leonard said. So we have to rig everything for Jackie, to make sure there's no chance of him getting hurt. Chan and Tucker at the premiere of Rush Hour in Hollywood. Photo: AFP I'm sure a lot of people have seen his clips [at the end of his films], in which he gets hurt and sometimes stops the film. We cannot afford to do that here. Chan said he agreed with the safety procedures because he was tired of getting injured in Hong Kong productions. At the time, Chan was also trying to make filming safer for his stunt team in Hong Kong. Leonard's job was also to fight the stunt team to keep them on tight filming schedules, as American productions had much less time allocated for their action scenes than Hong Kong films, these scenes had to be shot in days rather than weeks. Why Jackie Chan Didn't Like Rush Hour 2 and Why He Was Justified The aim was to make the film a hit with Hong Kong audiences, and some early clips were re-released in the city. But here, it didn't work well enough. In a review for the Post in 1998, this reviewer wrote: It has a certain freshness and charm absent from much of Chan's recent work in Hong Kong, although the stunts and martial arts are slightly under-performing. deemed to appeal to a Western audience. Peak hour is truly a Jackie Chan film. Chan himself said he didn't like the film very much, noting that the fight scenes were so much shorter than in his Hong Kong films that his Asian fans were disappointed. He therefore did not abandon Hong Kong for Hollywood and decided to continue making films in both countries. Chan and Tucker in a photo from Rush Hour. Photo: New Line Cinema But he still found time to film two Peak hour sequels, released in 2001 and 2007. In this regular feature-length series on the best of Hong Kong cinema, we examine the legacy of classic films, reassess the careers of its biggest stars, and revisit some of the lesser-known aspects of this beloved industry. Want more articles like this? 