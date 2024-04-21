Roman Gabriel dies at age 83. The NFL's first Filipino-American quarterback was MVP in 1969 | Entertainment

Roman Gabriel had great height and a big arm when he was the second overall draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1962. Even though he played in an era where you had to practice on the field, he still holds the title . Rams team record 154 touchdown passes.
Gabriel, the NFL's first Filipino-American quarterback and the league's MVP in 1969, died Saturday. He was 83 years old.
His son, Roman Gabriel III, announced the death of his father on social media, saying he died peacefully at home of natural causes.
In 2021, the elder Gabriel told the Los Angeles Times: “I'm retired with heart problems and arthritis, but I'm happy. » He said he splits his time between Wilmington, North Carolina, and Little River, South Carolina.
We mourn the loss of Rams legend and football pioneer Roman Gabriel, the Rams said onformerly known as Twitter.
Gabriel, who played at North Carolina State and was a two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.
He was 6-foot-5 and weighed 235 pounds, which was big for a quarterback in those days. Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi once described him as a big telephone pole, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Gabriel played 11 years for the Rams and five years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was traded after the Rams acquired John Hadl.
Gabe was an amazing player and an even better mentor. Words cannot explain my thanks for the great teammate he was, retired quarterback Ron Jaworskithat Gabriel supported with the Eagles during his last season, posted on X. A special player and a better man!
Gabriel was such a promising prospect that the Rams made him the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, and the rival AFL's Oakland Raiders selected him No. 1. Gabriel ended up signing with the Rams , although it was not until George Allen was hired as coach in 1966 that Gabriel began to make his mark.
From 1967 to 1970, Gabriel led the Rams to a 41-14-4 record and two division titles, but never made the playoffs. He was voted MVP in 1969 after totaling 2,549 yards with 24 touchdowns and five rushing scores.
Allen left for Washington after the 1970s and Gabriel was dealt to the Eagles in 1973. He was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, leading the league with 23 touchdown passes and 3,219 yards, while he was trying to help revive the Eagles' offense.
After retiring, Gabriel worked briefly for CBS, calling NFL games.
He moved into coaching, with stints at Cal Poly Pomona, the USFL's Boston Breakers and Raleigh-Durham in the World League of American Football.
Gabriel has also tried his hand at acting. His film credits included Skidoo with Jackie Gleason in 1968 and The Undefeated in 1969 with John Wayne and Rock Hudson. He has appeared in television shows such as Gilligan's Island, Perry Mason, Ironside and Wonder Woman. He also joined Bob Hope on a USO tour in Vietnam.
