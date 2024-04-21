Jaideep Ahlawat: Sonali Bendre on Bollywood's Underworld connection, Jaideep Ahlawat reacts to Salman Khan's firing incident | EXCLUSIVE | Web series news





Sonali Bendre on Underworld, Jaideep Ahlawat reacts to Salman Khan shooting incident Sonali Bendre, Jaideep AhlawatAnd Shriya Pilgaonkar reunited for the second season of Broken news. Returning after two years, Vijay Waikul's directorial project will premiere on May 3. ZEE5. In an exclusive interaction with Rudrani Chattoraj, versatile actress Sonali reacted to the underworld's influence on Bollywood. During the 1990s, receiving threatening calls from underworld figures was common for renowned Bollywood personalities. On the other hand, Jaideep Ahalwat reacted to the recent shooting incident Salman Khanthe House. Continue reading! Sonali Bendre Exposes Bollywood's Underworld Ties, Jaideep Opens Up About Salman's Galaxy Apartment Shooting Incident At the age of 19, Sonali marked her entry into Bollywood with the 1994 film AAG. Prior to this debut, she had gained attention through numerous television commercials. Throughout the 90s, she delivered remarkable performances. Recently, she ventured into the world of OTT with Broken news. In a Zoom chat, she gave us details about Bollywood's connection with the Underworld. Confirming the presence of the underworld in the industry, Sonali said, “Simple choices are simple. My upbringing and choices helped me cope with the presence of the underworld in the 90s. Jo gift, aap merit nhi karte ho, woh gift ki tarah nahi leni chahiye If you are a bad person, why will you accept it -YOU ? There are many options available here. She added: “Sometimes you just get lucky. But sometimes someone might be in that situation and you might be unlucky. There are so many people coming to take photos with the actors. All the actors who have been seen with people from “ Reacting to Salman Khan's firing incident outside his Galaxy Apartment residence in Mumbai, Jaideep said, “We live in a country where people throw stones at the houses of popular cricketers when they lose the match.” Moving forward, the duo emphasized that being a public figure does not require commenting on every national issue without having adequate knowledge of it. Jaideep told Zoom, “Just because you are a public figure doesn't mean you have to comment on everything that's happening in the country if you don't have all the knowledge about it. We are humans too. Actors are very vulnerable to threats Agar aapki ek food choice If people can troll you they will throw stones at you If you are honest you will be judged for your honesty and if we say something that some people are not okay with. okay, they could attack us physically.) Sonali agreed with Jaideep and shared, “When I was diagnosed with cancer, I decided to talk about it because I realized that it was still such a taboo subject. I knew about it then I have talked about that. For the uninitiated, last Sunday (April 14), at 5 am, two unidentified persons opened fire outside Salman's Bandra residence, Galaxy apartment. Police have already arrested two accused from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to reports, the two accused have been identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), belonging to Bihar. The entire operation was carried out by the Bhuj police.

