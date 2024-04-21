Entertainment
Inside the celebrity-hunting lifestyle of a Bollywood-obsessed businessman accused of defrauding the NDIS – as he puts his $2.3 million mansion up for sale
- Man accused of illegally obtaining information on 40,000 NDIS customers
- He allegedly used the documents to make false statements
A businessman has been charged with using illegally obtained medical documents to allegedly make false claims and provide disability services to NDIS patients.
Amit Sharma and the former NDIS employee accused of providing him with information on more than 40,000 NDIS customers, Leena Kumar, appeared in Parramatta Local Court on April 5.
Sharma is a respected figure in Sydney's Indian community, having hosted Bollywood red carpet events and glitzy balls while running several businesses.
One photo showed the father and his wife Nikita posing with popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who has 2.4 million followers on Instagram, during one of his concerts in Sydney in 2019.
Sharma faces charges of disclosing protected agency information, recording, using or disclosing protected agency information without authorization and with dishonest intent to obtain gain.
Respected Indian businessman Amit Sharma (pictured) has been charged with illegally obtaining and using information on 40,000 NDIS patients.
Kumar, a former NDIS employee, is charged with recording, using or disclosing protected agency information without authorization, and official abuse of public office to cause harm.
Neither have pleaded guilty and will next face Parramatta Local Court on May 24.
Sharma and Kumar were permanently banned from “being involved, directly and indirectly, in the provision of NDIS supports or services to people with disabilities” by the NDIS on November 15.
The ban also means they cannot manage or even consult on the management of NDIS funds.
This extends to a number of businesses owned by Sharma and his wife, Nikita Patel Sharma, who have not been charged or party to criminal proceedings.
A number of these businesses are registered to their home addresses in Carlingford, northwest Sydney, which is currently for sale.
The six-bedroom house on a 1,132 m² plot of land has an estimated sale price of around $2.3 million, according to Domain.
He and a number of companies owned by him and his wife, Nikita Patel Sharma (left), were banned from providing NDIS services or managing NDIS funds.
Among their companies banned from operating with the NDIS are travel agency, Price Beat Holidays, Somya Academy and A4 Education.
Somya Academy, whose Managing Director is Ms. Sharma, is authorized to award qualifications such as Advanced Diploma in Leadership and Management, Diploma in Leadership and Management and Certificate III in Commerce.
A4 Education operates the businesses Clean App and Sang Cleaning Services. All are registered at their homes in Carlingford.
Daily Mail Australia has contacted Ms Sharma for comment.
