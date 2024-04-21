Entertainment
Why Randeep Hooda Considers Himself Bollywood's Most Underrated Actor
Getting into the shoes of his characters is easy for Randeep Hooda, but convincing his parents to let him do that isn't so much. They had enough of his last Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
My parents made me promise that I wouldn't do this again and that they wouldn't stay with me in Mumbai if I did it again, Hooda said. Swatantrya Veer Savarkarhe said, has been the biggest challenge for him so far, a challenge emotionally, mentally and physically exhausting to the point that I had to continue taking pills in order to control the exhaustion and anxiety .
With this film he was more than an actor, he was also the co-writer, director and co-producer for the first time. And there was increasing pressure to complete the film which seemed to take a year and a half to complete on a 55-day shooting schedule. His health took a hit and his morale plummeted. Hooda lost more than 30 kg to play SavarkarHis stay in the Andamans Cellular Jail.
The problem was that Hooda had to constantly alternate between this state of deprivation (relying only on almond oil and dried fruits) and revenge, which led to a near-death experience. I will never do that again, Hooda said. And then, after a pause, he added cheekily: But then again, you should never say never.
Seeing Hooda in the movie is like seeing Savarkar In the flesh. The actor's portrayal of the revolutionary, especially as a political prisoner, is so poignant and moving that it cannot be ignored long after it ends. The prolonged torture, both physical and psychological, that he endures during his isolation is remarkable. In this kind of place abandoned by God, a hell on earth, a weak and exhausted people Savarkar, with rotten teeth and a skeletal body, occupies a dark and filthy room, filled with vomit and human excrement, without water to wash and after a while without space to rest or sleep. Hooda's portrayal of this sinister shocks and stirs, and makes one wonder about the metamorphosis an actor undergoes to bring his character to life.
It is the latest reaffirmation of Hooda's naturalistic approach as a performer, rooted in the realm of method acting. Especially in the genre of biopics, which are on every actor's wish list as it gives them enough space to explore their craft and showcase their prowess. Very often, Hooda uses this medium to the end, starting with Principal and Charles (2015). He captured the chameleonic flamboyance, the swag, the mystique, and even the smile of Charles Sobhraj, one of the most notorious con artists. Although the film failed at the box office, it received critical acclaim from Hooda.
He then doubled it with Sarbjit (2016), in which he evokes deep sympathy among the public for a farmer unjustly convicted of espionage. Now post Savarkar, Hooda said he was being offered more biopics because Bollywood has a habit of using actors as formulas until the actor reaches a saturation point. But not Hooda. This tall, well-built Jat, with a wide, rustic-looking jaw and narrowly placed eyes that hide more than they convey, knows how to keep his offerings varied.
Hooda has become a sexy gangster who has sex with his sahib's wife. Saheb, wife and gangster (2011). It remains one of my favorites to this day, Hooda said. But he appeared on screen a decade before. He was in Monsoon wedding (2001). Over time, Hooda has given us deep characters in varied avatars, from the villain who changed his mind to Highway (2014) to thug-turned-savior Saju in global thriller Extraction (2020), where Hooda worked with Chris Hemsworth and delivered a fascinating samurai-like character in the costume of a former Para special forces lieutenant colonel. The latter was his attempt to make a dent in the live-action genre, and to do it in a way that only he could. Looking through my filmography, it feels like I've been around for a while and I've put in enough good cinema and performances.
Yet his work has long been under-recognized, due to sloppy writing or subpar direction. Ask him if he could name an underrated Bollywood actor, and the answer comes: Me. I am sure that (my work) has received its due or will get its due, whatever it may be in the eyes of the people, he said.
Hooda is the kind of actor who treats us with his talent every time he appears on screen, the problem is that it is very rare. We always see him more on racetracks (thanks to his love of equestrian sports) than on film sets. So why don't we see it enough? Because I spend two to three years acting in films, he says with a laugh. This is exactly the kind of way of working I got into, but now I'm going to change that.
Over the years, Hooda has worked with several directors and studios, including Yashraj and Dharma. He has also directed independent films and worked with over 25 first-time directors. It would be great to have a big studio-backed film that I could sink my teeth into, he said. I’m now looking for more groundbreaking stories. I'm a very funny guy in real life. I have a truly deadly sense of humor. Most of my work in theater was comedy. So yes, I could explore that.
Hooda comes from a Punjabi Haryanvi family which has no connection with Bollywood. His father was a surgeon and his mother a social worker. His sister specializes in metabolic medicine and helps him with his weight loss/gain diets, and his brother is a software engineer in Singapore. When it came to pursuing a career, Hooda had two choices: equestrian sports, in which he had won medals for the nation, or acting, in which he was equally good, having performed on stage at the school and university. He chose the latter. But a few films later, I bought my own horses and rekindled my love for [the sport], he said. Very recently, my horse gave birth, and I also have a three-year-old who was put in the saddle. So I’m really looking forward to competing with horses that I’ve bred and I’ll have my own mark on it.
For now, Hooda is looking forward to spending a vacation with his wife Lin Laishram in the jungle, where he can also pursue his passion for wildlife photography and treat his injured knees.
Only Hooda would go into the wild to recover!
