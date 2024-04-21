SORT SERVICES ALL WOMEN IN THE SAILING WORLD – Bollywood Chronicle | Viral Bollywood News





EXPEDITION 2024 (TSAWAWSE) ATTACKED BY COMMANDER, CME 1. A Tri Services All Women Around The World Blue Water Sailing (BWS) expedition by 12 women officers of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will be conducted under the aegis of Army Adventure Wing (AAW) and the Army Aqua Nodal Center (AANC). ) from the College of Military Technology (CME), on September 24. 2. The crew undergoes numerous long and short range training expeditions on board the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Manyu VIR to acquire the necessary skills to undertake such a grueling adventure. Training Expedition VIII was launched on 23 March from Marve, Mumbai to Naval Detachment, Androth, Lakshadweep. A team of 12 brave women warriors from the Tri-Services, including seven officers from the IA, one from the IN and four from the IAF, successfully completed the arduous Mumbai-Lakshadweep-Mumbai sailing expedition, sailing on the powerful oceans, in variable wind conditions, stifling heat and continually braving the chop. water during the day and sailed at night. This epic adventure journey of these warrior sailors spanned a period of 27 days, boosting their confidence and giving them an edge to achieve their ultimate goal: circumnavigating the world! The expansion took place in four stages as follows:- (A)Step 1.Marve (Mumbai) INS Kadamba (Karwar). (b)2nd step.INS Kadamba INS Dweeprakshak (Kavaratti). (vs)Step 3INS Dweeprakshak INS Kadamba. (d)Step 4INS Kadamba Marve (Bombay). 3. The completion of this sailing expedition undertaken by women warriors is a testament to their unwavering determination and resilience throughout the journey, which crossed vast stretches of the Arabian Sea, demonstrating teamwork exemplary navigation skills and adaptability to different sea conditions. Lieutenant General AK Ramesh, Commander CME, marked the Mumbai expedition as the highlight of the Lakshadweep round trip expedition. 4. This historic expedition, the first of its kind, marks a milestone in India's maritime heritage and aims to break geographical and cultural barriers and promote a sense of unity and camaraderie among the crew. It also celebrates Nari Shakti and collective manhood and resonates with women's empowerment through adventure. This perilous expedition is a test of their physical and mental strength, as they cultivate a sense of self-reliance and brotherhood that will last a lifetime among the courageous female navigators. Despite challenges such as unpredictable weather conditions and technical complexities, the team successfully completed the journey, demonstrating their ability to overcome obstacles with grace and courage. Their journey not only exemplifies the spirit of adventure, but also highlights the importance of promoting inclusion and diversity in maritime efforts. These brave warriors have so far completed over 6,000 miles of nautical training individually in the form of expeditions and routine training activities.

