Chamkila actor Jashn Kohli 'wants to change' the stereotypical portrayal of Sardars in Bollywood: I was hurt | Bollywood

Jashn Kohli tops the accolades for Imtiaz Ali's Diljit Dosanjh starrer Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor plays Amarjot Kaur's brother Papu in the musical biopic made on the life of the iconic Punjabi singer. Jashn, in a interview with India Today, admitted that he aspired to become an actor after watching Shah Rukh Khan growing up. However, he pointed out that it was the stereotypical portrayals of Sardars that pushed him to pursue acting in order to change the narrative. (Also Read: Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri and Kartik Aaryan hail Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila: 'So inspiring') Amar Singh Chamkila actor Jashn Kohli recently spoke about the stereotypical portrayal of Sikh characters in Bollywood.

Jashn Kohli reacts to Sardars' stereotypes

The actor said, “I was hurt and wanted to change the way we are perceived and represented in Bollywood. We were either a soldier or a friend of the hero. I talked to writers who recognized this gap but had no way to change it.

He added: Recently, Diljit paaji (brother) spoke about how people thought Sardars were only portrayed in a certain way, and he changed it. When he said these words, it echoed the voices of many in the community. Even I am about to help people see Sardars in a different light than what has been shown all these years.

Diljit Dosanjh on the style of Sikh characters in films

Diljit Dosanjh essays the lead role in Imtiaz Ali directorial. Parineeti Chopra plays his wife Amarjot Kaur in the epic musical streaming on Netflix.

In a interview With Anubhav Bassi for Netflix India, Diljit highlighted the style of Sikh characters in Hindi films. He said: “To be honest, I don't like clothes or gifts. When we were in Punjab, the Bollywood films made at that time did not show Sikhs properly. So I decided that when I do Bollywood films, I will dress better than all the Bollywood stylists. I know fashion.