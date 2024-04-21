Northmont Elementarys Sullivan Receives CSEA National REACH Award





John Sullivan, Iead vscustodian at Northmont Elementary School, was recently selected as the 2024 award recipient Recognition of Excellence and Ranked Heroes (REACH) Award by the California School Employees Association (CSEA). John truly exemplifies what it means to be a classified employee, said CSEA President Adam Weinberger. John has been recognized time and time again for going above and beyond and dedicating extra time and attention to his students and his school, and we are proud to call him one of our own. The REACH Award was created by CSEA and the United Classified School Employees, a coalition of state and national unions that together represent school support employees nationwide. The award honors individual contributions and the essential role all education professionals play in education. Classified educational support employees work in the areas of child nutrition services, office services, custodial and maintenance services, health and student services, paraeducators, security services, skilled trades, technical services and transportation services. A eexample on and oand F vsampere

The REACH award means a lot to me, Sullivan said. As I humbly accept this award, I know that I must also recognize the countless classified employees who do exactly what I do every day – ensuring that our students are always taken care of and always have a safe and loving learning environment upon their arrival. day. I also like that it highlights the positive impact goalkeepers can have on a daily basis. In addition to his normal duties, Sullivan is a regular presence outside of Northmont, greeting students as they arrive and depart, assisting with security patrol and much more. What motivates me most is knowing that I have the opportunity to make a positive and lasting impact on a child's life, Sullivan noted. Every day is a new day and a new chance to do whatever it takes to let the children know that I love and care about each and every one of them. I also think that growing up in foster care myself has in some ways given me life skills or tools to help myself in ways that many others don't understand. I don't view what I do as going above and beyond, I view what I do as doing my job in a way that kids can relate to. The children can see that Mr. John never gave up on them and I will never give up on them, and I am here to help them succeed. Representative #LMSVHEART

John represents the integrity of the CSEA REACH Award in his daily professional life as an integral part of our staff at Northmont and in his community service outside of our school.taté Northmont principal Ed Gigliotti. Not only does John keep our school clean and safe, but he also positively impacts our school climate through the relationships he has built with Northmont students, staff and parents. We are so proud of Mr. John! » Added La Mesa-Spring Valley Schools Superintendent David Feliciano, John has a true heart for children. As a senior custodian, it’s amazing to see how the mission of education is ingrained in everything he does. John is an example to all of us who work in schools. Whatever our role in public education, we are here to transform children's lives. We couldn't be more proud of him and this recognition. Sullivan was also named as one of the CSEA Member of the year recipients in 2023. Information provided by Dunk Tank Marketing. Photo credit: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sdnews.com/northmont-elementarys-sullivan-awarded-csea-national-reach-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos