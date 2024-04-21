Priyanka Chopra: Challenge of conveying emotions with just your voice | Bollywood News

The challenge is being able to convey emotions just with your voice, says actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who becomes narrator of the upcoming documentary Tiger and finds it exciting that her career straddling Hollywood and Bollywood also gives her the opportunity to work in different languages.

The Disneynature documentary for which Chopra Jonas provides the English voice-over revolves around Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the legendary forests of India. The streaming will begin on Disney+ Hotstar on April 22, Earth Day.

The actress, who has previously lent her voice to Frozen 2, The Jungle Book and Planes, said she had always been a big fan of nature documentaries and Tiger offered her an interesting opportunity to talk about a story from India.

“So many incredible hours of filming to be able to capture this family… The fact that it was Disneynature and they were doing something about a tiger based in India and the story of a tigress and her journey… it was all just right up my alley. I love doing voice work. I really love doing voice work. So that was another incentive,” Chopra Jonas told PTI in an interview.

Priyanka Chopra said she relied on her producers and directors to shape her voice to suit the documentary.

“When you are an actor, you are used to the audiovisual medium, and here we remove the visual and it is only the audio medium. And I think the challenge is really being able to convey emotion with just your voice and not overdo it. But you still have to be able to find the right balance.

Her name has gained some weight, not only in India but also on the global stage, and the actress said she is just happy to be a part of Hollywood and Bollywood. “I’ve been riding this for a while. Almost 12 years… I straddle both sectors, in both worlds. It's very exciting for me to be able to work in any language and to be able to work in two of the biggest film industries in the world. I love my work and I love the medium I’ve been given, which is art, telling stories and moving people,” she said.

Tiger, which arrives exactly 15 years after Disneynature's first release, Earth, is directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli.

The actor said the documentary, which is the culmination of 1,500 days of filming in the jungles of India, is a fun story about the “resilience” of a mother and her four cubs. It also helps us reflect on all the wonderful things nature has to offer.

“I wish people would just take a moment and recognize the inner majesty of creation. It is only when we see other forms of creation, outside of ourselves, that we cease to be self-centered. Just looking at the incredible magic of creation helps you pause and truly appreciate the gifts we have around us,” she said.

Apart from her work as narrator on Tiger, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also associated with the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger and has just announced that she will support the documentary stories Women Of My Billion (WOMB) and Born Hungry through her production . home Purple Pebble Pictures.

“I like real stories. I am very intrigued by the ordinary people and human beings around us. And I think with WOMB, and with my other film Tiger and with Born Hungry, there's a theme, I guess. I really like documentary cinema,” she added.