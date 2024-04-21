Amid death threats, Salman Khan spends time in Dubai; grooves on Shah Rukh Khan song. Watch | Bollywood News





Super star Salman Khan has been in the news all last week due to the death threats he received, leading to increased security around his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, after shots were fired at building. Despite the tense situation, Salman flew to Dubai to attend an event. Videos from the karate event in Dubai, where Salman was the guest, went viral on social media. In particular, a video showing him proudly introducing Shahraan, the son of Al-Nassr under-14 team member Sanjay Dutt, to professional fighter Shahzaib Rind, attracted attention on various fan pages and social media accounts, winning the hearts of fans. In a video posted by Shahzaib, Salman can be seen interacting with Shahraan, then conversing with Shahzaib and posing with Abdu Rozik. Sharing the video, Shahzaib wrote, “Salman Khan, it was an honor to fight in front of you, the boss has been watching you ever since. childhood. I love you bhaijan! » Also Read: Salman's House Fire: Bishnoi, Brother Declared Wanted Accused Watch the video here: In another video, Salman is seen sitting among the audience, enjoying and having fun to the tunes of a rendition of a Shah Rukh Khan song. The song he was spotted enjoying was 'Besharam Rang' from Shah Rukh Khan's hit film Pathaan, in which Salman also played a cameo role. For those who don't know, this weekend Salman Khan flew to Dubai to launch his fitness equipment brand Being Strong, now available at Diamondz by Danube Properties. He even posted a video on his Instagram account, announcing his presence at the Karate Combat event. In the video, Salman also told the story of a kid he knew who was passionate about various forms of fighting art, how they lost touch, and later he found out that the same kid became president of karate fighting event. Watch the videos here: After the April 14 incident, Salman Khan was provided with Y-plus security and the police also arrested the two people who had fired around five rounds at the actor's residence. On the work front, the actor announced his upcoming film Sikandar on the occasion of Eid this year. This film is expected to release on the occasion of Eid 2025. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

