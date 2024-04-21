Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney's acting coach speaks out after Hollywood producer's remarks: Audiences love her because she's approachable | Hollywood
Sydney Sweeney's interim coach Scott Sedita has come to her defense after scathing remarks made by Hollywood producer Carol Baum a few days ago. In a new interview with TMZ, Scott said that Sydney is a serious actress who is liked by audiences because she is approachable. (Also Read: Top Hollywood Producer Carol Baum Says Sydney Sweeney Isn't Pretty, Says Euphoria Star Can't Act)
What the interim coach said
In the interview, the acting coach said: “Sydney is beautiful because she has inner depth, intellect, compassion, style and facial features, eyes, smile, cheekbones that the camera angles capture. The camera likes her look. The audience likes her because she's beautiful and relatable.
He added, “She's been through ups and downs in this business. So you have to be a serious actress if you want to go through all that. When she gets comments or criticism, she deals with it, uses her technique of actor and makes the adjustment.”
Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. I wonder what's wrong with her? Read our special story, a look at all things Swift
More details
It all started when producer Carol Baum said the Euphoria actor couldn't perform. Sydney representatives addressed the remarks in a statement to Variety, which said: How sad that a woman in a position to share her expertise and experience would instead choose to attack another woman. If this is what she has learned over her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that is shameful. Unfairly denigrating a fellow producer says a lot about Ms. Baum's character. »
Sydney was last seen in the horror film Immaculate, directed by Michael Mohan. She was also seen in Madame Web with Dakota Johnson and Anybody But You with Glen Powell.

