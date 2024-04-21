Dry spell in Tollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood | Latest Telugu Cinema News | Movie reviews





Summer is considered one of the best seasons for cinema, and producers of major projects tend to release films during this time. But this year, the scenario is very different at the Indian box office. Tollywood has had two notable releases so far, Tillu Square and Family Star. While Tillu Square became a blockbuster at the box office, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer was a huge disaster. The box office of these two films has ended and the theaters are currently operating with a dismal occupancy rate. Prathinidhi 2, Aa Okkati Adakku and Gangs Of Godavari are the noted films which will hit the theaters in the coming days. The success of these films is necessary for the industry, but it is important to note that they are not presented at the beginning of the film. Tollywood should have released at least one big release this summer to make the most of the festive season. Bollywood had two big releases this summer: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. Their results came as a shock to the trade as the combined lifetime collections of these two films will be less than 100 crores nett. Both were made on a huge budget and came on the occasion of Eid, which is a fruitful time for Hindi films. Next, Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth is coming to the big screen, and the industry is hoping that this film will end the dry spell. When it comes to Kollywood, things are worse since the beginning of the year. Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan and Dhanush's Captain Miller did well, but after that, the industry didn't have any big releases. Manjummel Boys is the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu this year, which says a lot about the current situation in Kollywood. Even mid-tier heroes have refrained from releasing their films, leading to the temporary closure of several theaters. Mollywood is the only successful industry in the country with back-to-back blockbusters. Some feel that the craze for the IPL and the general elections in the country are preventing filmmakers from releasing their films. However, good performers will always draw crowds to the theater, and this has been proven many times in the past. It is likely that a pan-Indian film with good content could bring back the glory of Indian cinema.







