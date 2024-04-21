State of California Recognizes City of West Hollywood with Prohousing Designation





Governor Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that nine California cities and one county had received the prestigious award Pro housing designation for their proactive measures to promote housing development across all income brackets. The cities of Berkeley, Brea, Crescent City, Fairfield, Pinole, Rancho Cucamonga, Richmond, South Lake Tahoe and West Hollywood, along with Los Angeles County, received this designation, which includes financial incentives and additional resources aimed at accelerate housing construction. . This latest announcement brings the total number of California communities designated as Prohousing to 47. The importance of this designation lies in the urgent need to resolve California's housing crisis. With a projected need for 2.5 million new housing units over the next eight years, including at least one million for low-income people, effective collaboration between state and local governments is paramount. Achieving this ambitious goal requires proactively complying with state housing regulations and adopting best practices that exceed minimum standards. The Prohousing designation recognizes communities that actively streamline bureaucratic processes, reduce construction spending, and adopt growth-oriented housing policies. By providing financial incentives and additional resources, it aims to support innovative initiatives that facilitate the expansion of housing options. According to Governor Newsom: “the town of West Hollywoods Extension The application shows a strong commitment to expanding housing, supporting affordable housing and increasing its housing supply. In the R-1 zone, which is the most prevalent citywide, West Hollywood allows duplexes and triplexes as of right in transit priority, high-resource, and high-resource zones. The city also has an affordable housing trust fund used to support nonprofit development projects, with a requirement that at least 60 percent of housing be affordable to low- and moderate-income households and that at least 20% be dedicated to low-income households. Likewise, the city is now waiving fees for housing projects located in high-resource areas when more than 25 percent of housing is affordable, as well as for development projects owned or occupied by nonprofit organizations. West Hollywood is also administering $2.9 million in FY 2023 General Fund funds to contribute to a 17,175-unit inclusionary rental housing program throughout the city. California provides incentives and supports to encourage communities to find creative solutions that remove barriers to producing much-needed housing, such as accelerated production, fair zoning, sustainable land use, reduced housing costs. development or financial subsidies. The 47 Prohousing communities have demonstrated that they are actively working to help California meet its goal of authorizing 2.5 million new housing units by 2030. They have demonstrated their commitment to working proactively to minimize barriers, accelerate housing, increase the availability of affordable housing and combat homelessness. the quality of life of all Californians.

