West Hollywood Cannabis Businesses Launch Specials for 420 Weed Day





Saturday, April 20 marked the annual celebration of the great holiday of marijuana culture, 420 Weed Day. It was a day for enthusiasts and advocates to commemorate the plant, and it was an opportunity for cannabis businesses and city fairs in West Hollywood to generate business by partnering with their vendors and offering low prices and an elevated experience to celebrate getting high. . Zen Healing The dispensary offered mix-and-match specials, games like spin the wheel or cornhole for a chance to win various free prizes throughout the day. They offered free ice cream, coupons for future purchases, and plenty of photo ops, as well as a free chair massage session. They plan to run more specials before Pride Month in June. Off the Charts Cannabis Dispensary had various deals ranging from 25% to 30% off select items. They featured local vendors in the store and also offered free manicures. The Artist Tree had various specials, including 50% off top brands in a long menu of items available for $420. There were photo ops galore and customers formed a line throughout the day. Pleasure Med also offered various deals throughout the day. They partnered with local businesses to sell candles, clothing, coffee and offered free mini sandwiches courtesy of the neighboring Pleasure Chest. A MedMen official expressed gratitude to be open again in West Hollywood. He said the local community was happy to have them back. They also offered various special offers to celebrate Weed Day. The story of 420 dates back to the 1970s, with a group of high school friends from San Rafael in Marin County, California, known as “the Waldos.” Their meeting at 4:20 p.m., just after school activities, to search for a marijuana field, gave birth to the term “420,” which has since become synonymous with cannabis cultivation. The term gained popularity through association with the Grateful Dead, particularly bassist Phil Lesh, and was eventually solidified as a holiday through flyers handed out at Dead concerts in the early 1990s. Despite its humble beginnings, 4/20 has become a cultural phenomenon, with enthusiasts around the world commemorating the day. Although the exact origins of the holiday's widespread adoption remain somewhat mysterious, its enduring popularity underscores its importance in marijuana culture.

