Actor Pankaj Tripathis' brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured





New Delhi: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi during a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Main Atal Hoon', in New Delhi on Thursday, January 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_04_2024_000197B)

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari (known as Munna Tiwari) died and his sister Sabita Tiwari was injured in a car accident that took place near Nirsa Chowk on GT Road in Dhanbad on Saturday evening, officials said. Rajesh and his wife Savita were traveling from Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan in West Bengal. The accident took place around 4:30 pm on Saturday at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2. The two were heading to West Bengal from Gopalganj district to attend the shooting of the film Pankaj Tripathis. Following the accident, both men were rushed to Shahid Nirmal Mahto University Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad. However, the actor's brother-in-law was pronounced dead on arrival. His sister, who suffered a broken leg, is now stable. A police officer investigates after a car carrying Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathis' sister Sabita Tiwari and brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari met with an accident, in Dhanbad, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Rakesh was pronounced dead at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital, where he was rushed after the accident, and Savita, who suffered a fracture in her leg, is out of danger. According to a source, the accident occurred when Rajesh, who was driving the car, tried to avoid a car at Nirsa Chowk and lost control of his car, causing it to climb over a three-foot-high divider. . Known for his roles in series like Sacred games, MirzapurAnd Criminal justice., Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Netflix Murder Mubarak And Principal Atal Hoon. He also starred in the 2021 OTT film paperDirected by late Satish Kaushik and produced by Salman Khan and Nishant Kaushik under Salman Khan Films and The Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/actor-pankaj-tripathis-brother-in-law-dies-in-road-accident-sister-injured/article68090312.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos