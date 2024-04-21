Farah Khan on Bollywood's Vanity Vans: Farah Khan Reveals Big Stars 'Demand 4 Vanity Vans and Refuse to Act Until They Arrive' | Bollywood News





Farah Khan recently spoke about the absurdly increasing demands from stars, particularly when it comes to vanity vans. In a video chat with TV actors Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, the director-choreographer said that the stars are now demanding four vanity vans and are refusing to act until their vans arrive. Farah Khan on Stars' Requests for 4 Vans In a recent video, the Om Shanti Om director explains how the biggest stars of cinema started making heavy demands. She noted that four vanity vans for each star at the start of the day has become a general request for them. Continuing his statement, Farah also noted that each van has a specific use. She said: Until the vans arrive, they don't act. Nowadays, each actor has about four vans to himself. A person. One is for their gym, one is for their staff, one is for them, one is then the food truck comes, it's separate. Over the years, Farah has worked with big stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and more. During the conversation, she also reflected on the evolution of equipment on set, particularly highlighting the remarkable transformation of vanity vans. She recounted a bygone era when actors adapted to modest facilities, resorting to makeshift dressing rooms behind trees and makeshift privacy screens. However, she contrasted this with the contemporary scene, where actors demand elaborate facilities, with gyms and fully equipped kitchens in their custom vans. She adds: “Previously, the heroines changed behind the trees and we held towels for them.” I did it for them. When you go for (outdoor) photoshoots you do, even in Switzerland they change behind the bus and use sheets to cover themselves. Now the actors don't move until their vans arrive. Additionally, the amenities of these minivans have reached a new level of sophistication. Akshay Kumar shared while promoting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that its van is customized to prepare meals precisely tailored to one's dietary needs. Tiger Shroff added that his van also doubles as a gym, allowing him to maintain his workout regimen seamlessly between shots.

