HTA Report: Maui County Hotels Lead State in Average Daily Rate in March: Maui Now

Maui County's hotel performance remains affected by the aftermath of August's wildfires, the Hawaii Tourism Authority reports, but the county still leads the state in revenue per available room in March due to a comparatively higher average daily rate.

The Hawaii Hotel Performance Report notes that hotels in the Lahaina/Kanapali/Kapalua area were occupied by a mix of displaced Lahaina residents affected by the fires, aid workers and visitors in March.

The Lahaina/Kanapali/Kapalua area reported revenue per available room of $341, down 19.6% from 2023, but up 23.6% from 2019. The average daily rate for hotels in West Maui was $479, down 15.7% from 2023, but 34.7% higher than 2019. West Maui hotel occupancy was 71.1%, down 3.5 percentage points from 2023 and also down 6.4 percentage points from 2019.

Overall, Maui County hotels earned revenue per available room of $401, a decrease of 11.9% from 2023 and an increase of 20.5% from 2019. The daily rate average was $581, a decrease of 10.1% from 2023 and an increase of 36.8% from 2019. The Maui hotel occupancy rate was 69.1%, or 1 .4 percentage points less than in 2023 and 9.3 percentage points less than in 2019.

In Wailea, the luxury resort area of ​​Maui, revenue per available room was $544, a slight decrease of 0.4% from 2023 and a decrease of 6.4% from 2019. average daily was $811, down 6.8% from 2023 but up 26.4%. as of 2019, with an occupancy rate of 67.1%. This occupancy rate represents an increase of 4.3 percentage points compared to 2023 but a substantial decrease of 23.5 percentage points compared to 2019.





Statewide, Hawaii hotels experienced a slight decrease in occupancy, average daily rate and revenue per available room compared to March 2023. However, compared to March 2019, before the pandemic, the average daily rate and revenue per available room statewide were higher. in March 2024, when the occupancy rate was lower.

Statewide revenue per available room in March 2024 was $287, down 3.4%, with an average daily rate of $384, down 0.9%, and a rate occupancy of 74.6%, down 1.9 percentage points compared to March 2023. Compared to March 2023. In March 2019, revenue per available room was 27.8% higher, due to a 35.0% higher average daily rate, while the occupancy rate was 4.2 percentage points lower.

The Hawaii Hotel Performance Report used data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For March 2024, the survey included 171 properties representing 48,270 rooms, or 86.2% of all lodging properties. with 20 or more rooms in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Statewide, in March 2024, Hawaii hotel room revenue reached $497.5 million, a 2.9% decrease from 2023 but a 32.3% increase from to 2019. The demand for rooms totaled 1.3 million room nights, a decrease of 2.0% compared to 2023 and 2019, while the supply of rooms amounted to 1.7 million room nights, an increase of 0.5% compared to 2023 and 3.6% compared to 2019.

Luxury class properties achieved revenue per available room of $539, an increase of 1.8% from 2023 and a significant increase of 22.3% from 2019. The average daily rate was $876 , a slight drop of 1.3% compared to 2023 but a drop of 50.1%. up compared to 2019, with an occupancy rate of 61.5%. This occupancy rate represents an increase of 1.9 percentage points compared to 2023 but a decrease of 14.0 percentage points compared to 2019.

Midscale and Economy class properties generated revenue per available room of $175, reflecting a 3.6% decrease from 2023 but an increase of 20.2% from 2019. The average daily rate was of $240, a decrease of 1.5% compared to 2023 but a significant increase of 33.6%. % increase compared to 2019, with an occupancy rate of 73.0%. This occupancy rate represents a drop of 1.6 percentage points compared to 2023 and a drop of 8.2 percentage points compared to 2019.

First quarter 2024

In the first quarter of 2024, Hawaii hotels had revenue per available room of $289, a decrease of 0.9% from 2023 but an increase of 23.4% from 2019. The average daily rate was $378, a decrease of 2.7% compared to 2023. to 2023 but a significant increase of 29.8% compared to 2019, with an occupancy rate of 76.5%. This occupancy rate represents an increase of 1.4 percentage points compared to 2023 but a decrease of 4.0 percentage points compared to 2019.

Total statewide hotel revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.5 billion, a 0.6% decrease from 2023 but a 27.4% increase over compared to 2019. Room supply stood at 5.0 million room nights, reflecting an increase of 0.3% compared to 2023 and an increase of 3.2% compared to 2019, while demand of rooms was 3.8 million nights, an increase of 2.2% compared to 2023 but a decrease of 1.9% compared to 2019.

Comparison with major US markets

Compared to major U.S. markets, the Hawaiian Islands recorded the highest revenue per available room in the first quarter of 2024 at $289 (-0.9%). Miami, Florida comes in second with $226 (+2.8%), followed by Las Vegas, Nevada with $186 (+15.3%).

The Hawaiian Islands also dominated US markets in Q1 2024 with ADR of $378 (-2.7%), followed by Miami, Florida at $276 (-0.4%) and San Francisco/San Mateo, California, at $239 (-0.2%).

Miami, Florida leads the nation in occupancy at 81.9% (+2.6 percentage points), followed by Las Vegas, Nevada at 78.3% (-0.4 percentage points) and Orlando, Florida, at 77.4% (-1.6 percentage points). The Hawaiian Islands are in fifth place with 76.5% (+1.4 percentage points).

