Actor Amar Singh Chamkila wants to change stereotypes about Sardars in Bollywood: 'I was hurt and…'

Jashn Kohli is currently recognized for his role in Imtiaz Alis' film Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh. In this musical biopic on the legendary Punjabi singer, Kohli plays Papu, Amarjot Kaur's brother. In an interview with India Today, Jashn shared that his inspiration to become an actor came from watching Shah Rukh Khan during his formative years. However, he admitted that the stereotypical portrayal of Sardars in Bollywood motivated him to enter the industry and work to change these perceptions.

Expressing his concerns, Jashn mentioned: I was hurt and wanted to change the way we are perceived and represented in Bollywood. We were either a soldier or the hero's friend. I talked to writers who recognized this gap but had no way to change it.

He then mentioned how Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the lead role in the film, managed to challenge the typical portrayal of Sardars in cinema. Jashn admires Diljit's efforts and said: Recently, Diljit paaji (brother) spoke about how people thought Sardars were only portrayed in a certain way, and he changed it. When he said these words, it echoed the voices of many in the community. Even I am about to help people see Sardars in a different light than what has been shown all these years.

The film features Diljit Dosanjh as the lead character under the direction of Imtiaz Ali, with Parineeti Chopra playing the role of his wife, Amarjot Kaur. In a conversation with Anubhav Bassi for Netflix India, Diljit criticized the inaccurate portrayal of Sikh characters in Hindi cinema. He emphasized: “To be honest, I don't like clothes or promotional items. When we were in Punjab, the Bollywood films made at that time did not show Sikhs properly. So I decided that when I do Bollywood films, I will dress better than all the Bollywood stylists. I know fashion.

Meanwhile, News18 gave the film 3.5/5 stars. According to our review of the film, Diljit delivers a terrific act as the protagonist. Amar Singh Chamkila's character is tailor-made for him and he puts his whole heart into it. Her hard work is palpable and yet her performance is effortless. Watching him become Chamkila and singing his songs will fill your heart with pure joy. Even in some heavy scenes, he highlights a rare restraint and renders a whole new layer of balance. This is undoubtedly his best career performance. And somewhere in the middle, you will see him becoming one with Chamkila and very soon, you will no longer be able to separate these forces that have changed the Punjab music industry forever.

The film Amar Singh Chamkila is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is available for streaming on Netflix.