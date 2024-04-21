Popular Actor, BJP's Brightest Star in Kerala, Suresh Gopi Fulfills Union Ministry's Promise to Voters | News from the political pulse

A Union minister for Thrissur, Modis assures. The prospects of the BJP in this constituency are being built, day by day, on this promise of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi. There is another, more personal slogan that the former Rajya Sabha MP dusted off from his seat after his unsuccessful 2019 campaign: Thrissur njan edukkuva (I take Thrissur), Enikku Thrissur Venom (I want Thrissur).

Gopi finished third in 2019, behind Congress and CPI candidates, but polled an impressive 2.93 lakh votes. Today, Thrissur is one of the constituencies in Kerala that the BJP is banking on to win, thanks to its support. Gopi's popularityHindu votes and his own efforts in the state to woo the Christian community, which makes up about 21% of the electorate.

The BJP has never won a Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Opposing Gopi, 65, are Congress veteran K Muraleedharan, the sitting MP from Vadakara, and former CPI minister VS Sunil Kumar.

Thrissur is one of the constituencies in Kerala that the BJP is betting on to win, riding on the popularity of Suresh Gopi. (Express)

On the evening of April 19, in Mattathur, a village dominated by the CPI(M), hundreds of people waited for Gopi. Pointing to the crowd, a local BJP leader said: The lotus has already blossomed… The LDF and UDF have realized that their political base is shaken. Otherwise, why is this crowd waiting for him?

As Gopis' vehicle arrives, the crowd rushes to capture him with their mobile phones. Once the commotion subsided, Gopi said: I want you to give me a chance. I promise that I will devote my life to the people here.

Ashwin, who identifies as a leftist, is not yet sure who he will vote for this time. We are not against the left, but against the performance of its government. He increased fees for various services and certificates in all offices. We can't even build a small house… People are struggling, he said, adding that it is difficult to say who will benefit from this anger, the Congress or the BJP.

But Jose K, another villager, says it's not that simple. Here, people are divided on the lines of CPI(M) and Congress…our political positions have evolved over the years. If the BJP one day comes seeking votes, who will accompany them? Among Christians, very few support the BJP. On the ground, the BJP has no connection with Christians, he claims.

The BJP has for some time been trying to woo Christians, especially Catholics, realizing that the Hindu vote alone, fragmented across parties, cannot help it make a breakthrough in Kerala. Together, Christians and Muslims make up half of the state's population.

In this context, the BJP has exploited Christian fears about increasing Islamization and what the party calls love jihad. A sign of community support was the recent decision by some Church platforms to screen The Kerala Story, criticized for blowing up the number of women in the state indoctrinated by the Islamic State.

When the CPI(M) and Congress criticized the move, the BJP rushed to support Christian organizations and the diocese.

But even though the BJP still has a way to go in Thrissur, Gopi, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram but is now a voter in Thrissur, has already come a long way, with people appreciating the fact that even after his defeat in 2019, he does not did not succeed. I am not deserting the constituency. Residents talk about Gopi using his MPLADS funds as a Rajya Sabha member from 2016 to 2021 for development projects here and spending from his own pocket for philanthropic works.

In fact, after the 2019 elections, when Gopi secured 28.2% votes in Thrissur, more than double the BJP's 11.15% in 2014, the actor-turned-politician reiterated his impressive performance in the polls He finished third in the Thrissur Assembly seat, but got 31.3% votes, compared to 19.46% for the BJP candidate in 2016.

Earlier this year, Gopi donated a gold crown to the Lourdes Metropolitan Cathedral Church to mark her daughter's wedding.

What would have upset the calculations of the BJP and Gopi was Muraleedharan's last-minute entry into the race. The Congress dropped its sitting MP TN Prathapan, who had started his campaign, to field Muraleedharan, in a bid to defuse the fallout from his sister Padmaja Venugopal's joining the BJP.

Thrissur was the hometown of Muraleedharan and Padmaja's father, the late Congress veteran K Karunakaran.

Although Prathapan is an OBC, the Congress is hoping that the upper caste Hindu vote which was considered to go to the BJP will now be split and go to Muraleedharan as well. The Congress also counts on the support of Muslims, who make up around 15.4% of Thrissur's population.

Even the CPI candidate may not be a simple candidate. As a former LDF minister, Sunil Kumar is a popular face in the constituency and hailed for his accessibility by all sections of society.

However, the LDF fears vote erosion following allegations of embezzlement at the CPI(M)-controlled Karuvannur Cooperative Bank. Several senior leaders of the party are under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with this case.

Last year, when the ED launched a probe into the scam, the CPI(M) had alleged that it was aimed at helping Gopi occupy the seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the scam during his election meetings in Kerala, hoping to raise alarm among several depositors left in penury due to the misappropriation of funds.

The Congress, for its part, is using the case to buttress its claims of a nexus between the CPI(M) and the BJP government at the Centre, questioning why the ED has gone lenient in the matter.

With just days to go before polling day, the disruption of the annual Thrissur Pooram due to police crowd control measures on April 19 could impact some voters. After the much-awaited fireworks display could not take place during this cultural extravaganza, Gopi tried to ensure the same in the early hours of April 20. The BJP hopes to present this issue as another sign of the CPI(M) and Congress' contempt for Hindus. With the BJP highlighting Gopi's involvement in the conduct of the Pooram, the Congress alleged that the state police had created a situation conducive to BJP's intervention in the conduct of the festival.



On Sunday, to contain the political fallout, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the state police chief to transfer Thrissur Police Commissioner Ankit Ashok and Deputy Commissioner K Sudarsan with the permission of the Election Commission. “The Director General of Police has been directed to conduct an investigation into the incidents and submit a report,” the CM said.

