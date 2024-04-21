Entertainment
He's a former Disney Channel actor who starred in famous films before serving four years in prison – then changing his life… can you guess who he is?
He's a former Disney actor who spent four years in prison but has now turned his life around for the better.
This 31-year-old actor rose to fame with roles in How To Eat Fried Worms, Lemonade Mouth and the Disney Channel series Zeke and Luther.
However, he had run-ins with the law and was arrested in 2018 for armed robbery. He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2021, but was released a year later due to time served.
Today, he talks about his drive to beat his addiction and hopes his story can help others in need.
Can you guess who this actor is?
It's Adam Hicks!
Hicks played Luther in the Disney Channel series Zeke and Luther from 2009 to 2012 and Joe in the 2006 family comedy How to Eat Fried Worms.
He has an extensive acting track record, with notable roles in the series Freakish and Pair of Kings.
But in 2017, he had several run-ins with the law and was arrested in 2018 for alleged armed robbery.
He was sentenced to five years in prison in July 2021, but was released in March 2022 due to time served, according to TMZ. Hicks had already spent 1,460 days behind bars before his conviction.
But since then, things have changed dramatically for the better for Hicks.
Hicks overcame his addiction to alcohol and Xanax and has been sober for six years, according to People.
The actor has turned his life around since his legal woes and has been open about his past.
After his arrest, he was eventually declared unfit to stand trial and transported to a state hospital.
In an interview with Peoplehe called it his “lowest moment”.
“When I came back, everything hit me at once,” he said. “It was how bad it was, the people I had let down, how sorry I was for what happened and my actions. And knowing that I wasn't in my right state of mind, but still knowing that's no excuse.
During his four-year stay in prison, he “learned a lot about myself being in the cell.”
“I always masked my emotions, masked my feelings with substances or whatever. And it was the first time I was really in tune with myself and trying to figure out what to do from here on out,” he said.
“So that was the beginning of my sobriety. From the hospital to my release until now, I have remained clean for six years and committed to trying to help people.
The youngster is depicted in How to Eat Fried Worms with Ryan Malgarini
The star is photographed in 2016 at a Hulu event
Adam is also a musician and released the tracks I Need You and Chosen One in 2022
The actor said he felt “good” about himself.
“I feel good about myself, it’s true. I feel good because I know how far I've come and I know what it was like and stuff like that, you never get over it,” he said.
“I think the people I let down and the people affected, that’s going to live with me forever.” He will always be there as a reminder of how bad things can go.
Adam is also a musician and released the tracks I Need You and Chosen One in 2022.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
