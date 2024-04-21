Civil War continues its box office campaign at No. 1





By JAKE COYLE (AP Film Writer) NEW YORK (AP) Civil War, Alex Garland's menacing American dystopia, remained the top film in theaters during its second week of release, according to studio estimates Sunday. The A24 election year gamble, the independent studios' highest-budgeted film to date, brought in $11.1 million in ticket sales at 3,929 theaters over the weekend. The $50 million film, set in the near future in the United States, where Texas and California have joined the rebellion against a fascist president, grossed $44.9 million in two weeks. Its provocative premise and A24's marketing, which included images of war-ravaged American cities, helped to keep the civil war top of mind for moviegoers. But it was a painfully slow weekend in theaters, the kind that's sure to add to concerns over what has been a tough year so far for Hollywood at the box office. As the weekend approaches, Universal Pictures Abigail, a critically acclaimed R-rated horror film about Dracula's Daughter, was to lead ticket sales. It comes in second place with $10.2 million in 3,384 theaters. This is still a reasonable result for a film that only cost $28 million to make. Abigail, which remakes the 1936 monster film Draculas Daughter, tells the story of a 12-year-old girl kidnapped by kidnappers who quickly realize they made a poor choice in hostage. It is produced by the duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett whose production company is called Radio Silence. More worrying was the overall lukewarm response to a handful of large-scale new releases and the likelihood of more similar weekends throughout 2024. Last year's actors' and writers' strikes, which had a prolonged effect on the film pipeline, exacerbated the holes in Hollywood's release schedule. Horror films, in recent years among the most reliable cash cows in theaters, have also not yet done the automatic business they once did. According to David A. Gross, who runs the consultancy Franchise Entertainment Research, horror films accounted for $2 billion in global sales in 2023. Guy Ritchies The Ministry of Anti-Gentleman War debuted with $9 million from 2,845 theaters. In the Lionsgate film based on a true story, which reportedly cost $60 million to produce, Henry Cavill leads a World War II mission off the coast of West Africa. Although Ritchie has been responsible for numerous box office hits, including the live-action Aladdin and two Sherlock Holmes films, his recent films have struggled to find a large audience. Lionsgate's spy comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre grossed $48 million against a budget of $50 million, while MGM's The Covenant, also released last year, grossed $21 million while costing $55 million to make. A bright sign for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: the public appreciated it. The film earned an A-minus CinemaScore. The anime Spy x Family Code: White, from Sony's Crunchyroll, has also struggled to stand out among audiences. Although the adaptation of Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family manga television series has already been a hit with international moviegoers, it debuted below expectations with $4.9 million from 2,009 U.S. theaters. The most powerful film in the world, however, remains Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom. Warner Bros. Monster Movie dominated worldwide ticket sales last month. It added another $9.5 million domestically and $21.6 million internationally to bring its four-week worldwide total to $485.2 million. Estimated ticket sales Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. Civil War, $11.1 million. 2. Abigail, $10.2 million. 3. Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom, $9.5 million. 4. The Department of Anti-Gentlemanly Warfare, $9 million. 5. Spy x Family Code: White, $4.9 million. 6. Kung Fu Panda 4, $4.6 million. 7. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, $4.4 million. 8. Dune: Part Two, $2.9 million. 9. Monkey Man, $2.2 million. 10. The First Omen, $1.7 million.

