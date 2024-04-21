From jab molassie to big screen actor Tobago takes a step forward

Features

Corey Connelly







Actor and cultural artist Dwayne White Jr in full blue devil mas. –

DWAYNE WHITE JR is passionate about Tobago culture. And it shows.

Whether he's performing a molassie jab, reciting a monologue, performing in street theater or spitting fire, White is sure to deliver an impressive performance.

At the Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival on April 12, White played a red devil, captivating spectators at the integrated installation with his comical antics, facial contortions and seemingly boundless energy.

Two months earlier, he had won the Tobago House of Assemblies (THA) interdepartmental Carnival competition with a two-way monologue on diversifying the island's tourism-based economy. The play was written by Rayshawn Pierre.

A leading actor with the Tobago Performing Arts Company (TPAC), White, 36, said he was still overwhelmed by his victory.

I felt accomplished by winning that competition, although it could have been a little more difficult, given the magnitude of the performance that night, he told Sunday Newsday.

White said his win was doubly significant because it was his first time competing.

I always wondered how the competition would go since I worked in the Community Development and Culture Division years ago. But I said: I have already reached this level.

But this year, he decided to give it a try.

But while the dreadlocked artist celebrated with friends and family, some social media users felt he shouldn't have competed, due to his years of experience as an actor and performer .

He laughed at this vision.

I think the inter-department and personality competition is about talent and is open to anyone involved in THA. Wherever a person is in their career and on this path, why not enter the competition?

I didn't know my competition when I started, so I went in with my best game thinking, “Let me give it my all.” It's a competition, so let me compete. And it felt good.

In the costume segment of the competition, White performed his version of Jab Molassie Abaddon, Prince of Demons. He said the character was created in UWI's Old Yard in 2017.

It was a black and gold creation. Black represented resistance, oppression, uprising and freedom and gold represented royalty, cleanliness and power.

I think I did justice by creating something that the younger generation can fully understand. It is therefore by modernizing the tradition that we proceeded.

For White, acting isn't just about entertainment.

As a performer in my homeland, I consider myself an inspiration for the creative lights that can be dimmed. I also consider myself an educator and role model.

This father of one believes Tobago's culture is unique and should be fully explored.

What I love is the diversity of our people and what we can create using our natural and cultural resources to strengthen interpretations for new generations.

Many will remember White's lead performance as Samuel William Blondell in TPAC's production of Dr. Lester Efebo Wilkinson's play, Bitter Cassava, in May 2022.

In this acclaimed production, he plays a virile and self-confident father of three children, desired by all the women in the village. But Blondell lived in a common-law relationship with a simple, domesticated woman named Justina.

The union, however, was threatened when Betty-Lou, a pretty, light-skinned “city girl”, became romantically involved with Blondell.

Taken by Betty-Lous's beauty and sex appeal, Blondell ends her relationship with Justina and forces her to leave the house. Justina, emotionally distraught and vengeful, retaliates by inflicting a deadly curse on Blondell and her new lover.

About the role, White said, Bitter Cassava's Samuel was one of my most nuanced roles. I had to get rid of all the inhibitions that could have prevented me from playing this character. This was difficult because this character had attributes that society considered contemptuous. Yet the sad reality was that the character I played resonated with individuals who understood the painful cycle of abuse and generational curses.

Claiming that the role was a complete contrast to his personality, White said he accepted the challenge.

This gives the actor a job to do to convince the audience that the events in the production happened in real life.

He added that his work at TPAC also allows him to develop his talent in other areas of the performing arts, such as movement, music and film.

So I don’t see myself as a resident actor but as an ambassador for the performing arts in Tobago.

White said TPAC also serves as a catalyst for creatives looking for ways to expand their platforms as artists. This, he observed, can have an emotional impact on some artists.

There is much more at its disposal than having talent in disciplines such as dance, theater, music and film. Be able to swallow constructive criticism about your job.

The artist said people wanting to get involved in the creative sector must be prepared to accept criticism.

Like most boys, White was a fun-loving child who grew up in Black Rock, a fishing village located between two former plantations, Grafton and Courland.

My childhood years were filled with traditional games like throwing, catching, shooting guns using twisted sticks that were shaped like the guns of yesteryear.

His focus shifted from fun and games to performing arts at Elizabeths College (now defunct), Bacolet, where he landed his first role in the play Voices of Africa.

The very first time I remember stepping on stage was with the role of Toby in 2003 in the play Voices of Africa by Glenda-Rose-Layne (a former cultural manager). However, in 2004, my presence was made known with the play Moon on a Rainbow Shawl, where I won the Best Actor award at the high school drama festival while I was in high school Mason Hall.

White recalled how he got the role.

My inspiration came one day while walking down the hallway of Mason Hall and seeing the drama teacher directing rehearsals for a scene from the play.

The male actor who played Ephraim was lacking in my opinion, and I shouted outside: No, I could do better than that! The drama teacher turned to me with bulging eyes and told me that if I could do better, I should come and try. So I did it.

However, his decision to pursue acting did not please his parents.

But from that moment on, I knew I loved the work I did in the play and decided no matter what, this would be my career path.

After starring in Moon On A Rainbow Shawl, White enrolled in his first theater company, the Tobago Drama Guild.

In this company, I learned different cultural forms and performance techniques that helped me grow.

White's love for Tobago culture deepened in 2008 when he was employed by what was formerly known as the Community Development and Culture Division.

Watching the traditional masquerade from the windows of GNV PLACE (on Wilson Road, Scarborough) every carnival season was simply a spectacle for me. As the parade of traditional mas groups adorned the streets, I was fascinated by the spectacle of the masquerades, particularly the jab molassie and the gorillas.

I loved the way the masquerades contorted themselves to bring the mas to life. I also enjoy the nature of the masquerade, where they taunt people watching the parade. That's when I decided to portray this kind of masquerade. I also fell in love with the traditional dance called reel and jig.

His passion grew with his participation in the 2008 Tobago Heritage Festival, so much so that he decided to study masquerade and behavioral science. White holds a Diploma in Theater Arts, including a Theater in Education Practitioner Certificate, from UWI, St Augustine.

In the theater, White cultivated a particular interest in comic roles.

But I was told that because of my contrasting personality, villainous characters were my strengths.

The actor believes that each individual has what he calls a mas vocation.”

This mas vocation is considered the traditional character that gravitates towards you or vice versa. My vocation was that of the masquerade characters of Jab Molassie.

Noting that the rebel masquerade dates back to the days of slavery, White said that in contemporary society it is portrayed as a space of freedom to express socio-economic ills.

I love playing this character, for reasons I'm not entirely sure of yet. However, the certainty that comes with playing this jab molassie character is buried in a kind of resistance and liberation that the Caribbean individual can relate to.

White recently starred as supporting actor Calvin Wells in the remake of the long-running series No Boundaries.

Calvin Wells is a millennial who enjoys reaping the rewards of work but dislikes the hardships of work. he likes easy money. He therefore found himself involved in several money scandals.

Written by Horace Wilson, the film focuses on a series of themes: love, betrayal, uncertainty, power and brotherhood. It is scheduled to premiere at MovieTowne on May 27, 2024.

White said he was honored to star alongside some of the prolific actors he watched growing up: Penelope Spencer, Marvin Ishmael, Dr. Eastlyn McKenzie and others.

He is also in discussion with other creative artists on innovative ways of modernizing the traditional to meet the minds of future generations.

It is about modernizing traditions not only in the masquerade genre of the creative arts, but also in the performative aspects of our tradition.

White sees Tobago's orange economy (creative assets) as dormant resources that are underutilized and used seasonally just to keep the gears moving when it comes to cultural preservation and innovations.

We live in a diaspora within a diaspora that speaks to levels of cultural and creative diversity. A country that has this at hand can easily dump it for probably a resource that generates faster revenue for the country, like oil. So while one resource is being targeted, another may suffer or only be used at a seasonal level.