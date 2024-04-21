Entertainment
Tired of the constant noise and demands of everyday life? Try a quiet vacation
What is your ideal vacation?
For many, this means traveling to a popular destination for a unique experience. While there, they try to cram all the tourist hotspots and activities into one week, because otherwise they wouldn't have another time in the year to do it.
But for a growing number of people, their ideal vacation is one cut off from others, usually isolated in nature, with few or no tourist activities or distractions.
This new travel trend is called leisurely vacations.
Post-pandemic research to restore us
These vacations are often characterized by spending time alone, in places off the beaten track, mainly in nature. Wi-Fi is rare, if any, and the distractions of daily life stay at home.
There is a concept in emotion research called ideal affect, which is this measure that we can take to find out how do you want to feel, what is your ideal? said Sarah Pressman, a professor of psychological sciences at UC Irvine. And in the United States and many Western countries, the ideal is high energy. Excitement.
So why do so many people abandon high-energy vacations?
Pressman suggests this could be due to increased stress levels, potentially exacerbated by the pandemic.
What this probably proves is that we're not currently recovering the way we may have done before, Pressman said. The pandemic work structure, the post-pandemic hybrid work model, and even our constant phone use have ensured that people never really feel like they're away from work.
Pressman also highlighted the detrimental mental health consequences that social media and the constant news cycle can have, adding to the feeling of constant stress.
Even when you're at home, you don't really get any rest, she says.
The health benefits of a quiet vacation
Respite from daily life has many physical, mental and spiritual benefits.
Pressman studied the benefits holidays and leisure, with a study showing that people who take more time off have better overall health, with these people showing signs of reduced metabolic syndrome, a set of physical symptoms linked to poorer health. Vacations can also reduce the risk of cardiovascular events, according to Pressman.
We've even seen reduced stress reactivity, lower heart rate and blood pressure after a vacation, she said.
The trend toward quiet vacations in particular may offer unique benefits for mental health and emotional well-being. A focus on nature and solitude can give people the space and time to reflect and relax.
Studies have shown that spending time in nature not only reduces stress, but can also change stress hormones and improve people's cognitive functions, such as attentionPressman said.
I think the benefit of this quiet vacation is twofold, because if you go there and enjoy the benefits of nature, you also cut off the source of your stress by not checking your emails, worrying about work , worrying about what. you miss it and you're actually able to disengage, Pressman said.
A growing industry for leisurely vacationers
Disengaging in nature is exactly what Jon Staff had in mind when he created Leavewhich offers small cabins outside of major U.S. cities for this type of quiet vacation.
Our need as a people is to have more balance in our lives, staff said. Getting away from the noise of the city, getting away from our stressful jobs, even freeing ourselves from our messy apartments.
Staff said a quiet vacation also gives people a chance to reflect on their lives. Away from distractions, people finally have time to check in.
At Getaway, visitors put their phones in safes and are encouraged to immerse themselves in the surrounding nature.
It's really difficult in our modern world, where bosses constantly impose new deadlines on us and digital distractions interrupt almost every moment of the day, staff said. It is very difficult in this context to stop, take a breath and really check in with ourselves and what we need.
Staff said that even setting aside a day or two of free time to get away from the distractions of daily life can have great power and help us appreciate our lives more.
Sahara Rose De Vore, founder and CEO of Travel Coach Networksaid travel, especially solo travel, is a powerful tool for things like self-discovery, transformation, healing and personal development.
She thinks the growing trend of people using vacations to disconnect from the world and reconnect with themselves is part of a larger pattern of people being more intentional about their vacation time.
How to Plan a Quiet Vacation Alone
For those looking for a quiet vacation, De Vore recommends looking to smaller towns or villages just outside the major centers. If you're looking for a leisurely vacation abroad, this allows you to fly to a major airport and then take a cheap bus or train to your most remote location. The same goes for locations within your own state.
De Vore also suggested choosing locations with a natural element.
Personally, I like places where there are bodies of water, so lots of nature, whether there's hiking or there's a lake or pond, De Vore said. The beach is very healing for me, just the power of blue spaces.
When traveling alone, it's important to stay aware of your surroundings, De Vore said. Solo travelers should keep an eye on their valuables and essentials. De Vore said to always keep your ID, phone and charger on you in case your luggage is stolen, you have what you need.
Although part of a leisurely vacation is about unplugging, De Vore recommends, at least when traveling to a new place, updating a family member or friend and giving them the estimated times of arrival or departure. departure.
If you're planning a quiet vacation with a partner, De Vore advises making sure you discuss what you want to get out of your vacation as individuals.
Finding balance within so that when you go on a leisurely vacation, there is no stress, expectations or pressure of having to sacrifice what you want to do or not doing what you want to do at all time simply because someone else has another activity in mind, De Vore said. But it starts with truly understanding each person's needs and desires and your intentions for this journey.
But what if you don't have time to take a full vacation or even a long weekend?
Pressman said the practices and effects of leisurely vacations can be achieved even during daily leisure. The idea of removing the source of your stress or disconnecting from social media or work can apply no matter where you are or what you're doing.
Mindfulness and other forms of meditation are huge benefits for reducing stress and improving your health, and simply giving our brains a break from constant multitasking and noise, Pressman said.
