Kalki 2898 AD teaser reveals aged Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan





The big picture A new teaser for

Kalki 2898 AD

introducing the character of Ashwatthama has been revealed.

Kalki 2898 AD introducing the character of Ashwatthama has been revealed. The images reveal an aged Amitabh Bachchan in the role.

The film was originally scheduled to release in several Indian languages ​​on May 9, but appears to have been delayed.

As anticipation grows for Indian dystopian sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, a new teaser introducing the character of Ashwatthama has been revealed. Inspired by the immortal character from the epic Indian mythological tale Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is played in the film by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan – perhaps among the greatest film stars India has ever produced. The minute-long teaser shows a masked Ashwatthama interacting with a curious young boy named Raia. But the money shot in the teaser is a quick glimpse of a digitally aged Bachchan.

Raia interrupts Ashwatthama while he is meditating and peppers him with question after question about his past exploits. An impatient Ashwatthama stops him in his tracks and tells him that his “final battle” has begun. He says he has waited his whole life for an “avatar” to emerge and feels the time has finally come. In Kalki 2898 ADthe star Prabhas — best known for his lead performance in both Baahubali films made by €€€ director SS Rajamouli – plays an “avatar” of the Hindu god Vishnu.

Eastern mythologies such as Mahabharata and Ramayana have inspired many Western films and shows, like The matrix And Avatar: The Last Airbender. Elsewhere, Prabhas played the Hindu god Ram in a big-budget (but ultimately unsuccessful) adaptation of the Ramayana last year. Title Adipurus, the film was a critical and commercial failure. Prabhas bounced back with Lettuce — Part 1: Ceasefireand hopes to build on the success of this film with an even more ambitious film Kalki 2898 AD — apparently would have the most expensive Indian film ever madewith a budget of $75 million.

Who is Amitabh Bachchan – one of the biggest Indian stars of all time?

Bachchan became the country's biggest star in the 1970s when he appeared in a series of hits that cemented him as the archetypal “angry young man.” These were mainstream, counter-cultural films that spoke to the politics of that era and captured the angst of the ordinary citizen. Among his notable works are the detective film Deewaar and the “curry western” Sholay – often considered two of the best Hindi-language films ever made. Bachchan's success was unprecedented, and he remained at the top of the Bollywood pyramid for years, before a slump in the 1990s. He reemerged a few years later, after moving into supporting roles. In recent years, Bachchan has delivered a series of acclaimed performances in films such as Pink, figAnd Gulabo Sitabo. Most recently, he played a character similar to Ashwatthama in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. But he is probably best known to Western audiences for his supporting role in Baz LuhrmannIt is Gatsby the magnificent. Also featuring Kamal Haasan, Deepika PadukoneAnd Disha Patani, Kalki 2898 AD was promoted at last year's San Diego Comic Con, where the film's first teaser was revealed by the director Ashwin. The film was originally scheduled to release in several Indian languages ​​on May 9, but seems to have been delayed. You can watch the teaser here and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.



