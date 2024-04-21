Dezerland Park offers new weekly and daily WFTV specials





ORLANDO, Fla. — Dezerland Park on International Drive is featuring a range of specials and promotions for visitors. WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS The indoor park will offer visitors discounted admissions, BOGO deals, and food and drink specials. Soren Schomburg, general manager of Dezerland Park. We are excited to introduce a new, and most importantly, affordable way for guests of all ages to experience the fun attractions at Dezerland Park. Read: Iconic Downtown Orlando Bar for Sale Special offers are ongoing and can be redeemed in person at Dezerland Park, see offers below: Movie Car Monday: Each week, the Orlando Auto Museum will feature a new car in the Hollywood Cars of Stars exhibit and guests can enjoy 50% off all-day tickets to explore the museum for themselves.

Tuesday 2 for $22: Grab a friend and head to Dezerland Park on Tuesday and enjoy two attractions for $22. Attractions include the Orlando Automotive Museum, Pinball Palace and Toxic Blast.

War Zone Wednesday: Save on Dezerlands' new attraction, Toxic Blast, and get 45 minutes of action with unlimited gellet hoppers for just $25. ($10 off)

Thursday College Night: From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, students can enjoy 50% off Go-Karting, Pinball Palace, The Orlando Auto Museum, and Toxic Blast Arena, plus 25% off 30 minutes of ax throwing at Axcelsior and Verse Orlandos. augmented reality experiences. Dezerland also offers an extended Happy Hour throughout the night. Customers must present a valid college ID and must be 21 years of age or older to purchase alcohol.

Friday Family Fun Day: 25% off at Pinball Palace, Orlando Auto Museum, Toxic Blast, Axecelsior and Verse Orlando for families of four or more.

Sip & Play Sunday: Every week, guests can enjoy 50% off and Happy Hour at Pinball Palace from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Read: Explore the best places to see Florida wildlife with FWC WildQuest The park will also offer weekly promotions, including: Stub & Save: Show your Cinemark ticket stub at Axecelsior and get $5 off 30 minutes of ax throwing.

Pinball Palace Happy Hour: Enjoy beer specials while playing games at Pinball Palace every Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rainy Day Deals: Whenever it rains on I-Drive, visitors can enjoy indoor attractions, including the Orlando Auto Museum, Pinball Palace and Toxic Blast, for 25% off. Dezerland Park has over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The indoor park houses an automobile museum that displays more than 2,000 vehicles and an indoor go-kart track. Click here for more information on the indoor park. Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to live stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News. Cox Media Group 2024

