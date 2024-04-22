Abigail Directors Pay Tribute to Late Actor Angus Cloud





Rising star Angus Cloud was just 25 years old when he died in 2023, leaving friends, family and fans to mourn. THE Euphoria the star had just finished work on the new horror filmAbigail shortly before his unexpected death, and the film now serves as Cloud's final role.





Speaking of Abigail At WonderCon with CBR's Kevin Polowy, Cloud's posthumous performance was discussed by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. They shared how “lucky” they felt to have been able to work with Cloud, talking about the generosity and laughter he brought to the set. They hope the essence of Cloud will translate onto the screen for moviegoers when they watch. Abigail. Related Abigail Review: A Fun, Even Familiar Heist Turned Bloody Vampire Movie A dedicated cast and good mix of horror and camp keep Abigail entertained, even if it sometimes feels like she's biting off more than she can chew. “We are so lucky to have had the chance to know him and work with him,”

Gilett said. “I think a big part of who he is is on screen in this movie, and I think a big part of what the movie is, is because of the energy that Angus brought every day on set. I think that. he approached his work in a really, really generous way and, I think, allowed everyone to show up and be the best of themselves, the most curious version of themselves.. I think you really feel that way. I think he shaped this film and us in a truly incredible way. Yeah, left too early“. Bettinelli-Olpin added: “Also, just to say: he made us and everyone laugh so much. I just hope that translates and people feel that in the film. » Related 'She's Amazing': Abigail and Scream VI Directors Reveal More Movies Starring Melissa Barrera Exclusive: Abigail Directors Comment on Collaborations with Melissa Barrera.

The film was written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick. Alongside Cloud, the film stars Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Kevin Durand and Giancarlo Esposito. It is produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, Tripp Vinson and Chad Villella.

Child vampire terrorizes potential criminals in Abigail The official synopsis of Abigail It reads: “Children can be such monsters. After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina, daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is monitor the girl for the night. In an isolated mansion, the kidnappers begin to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their horror, that they are trapped inside without a normal little girl.

Abigail is now showing in cinemas. Source: CBR Abigail (2024) After a group of criminals kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, they retreat to an isolated mansion, unaware that they are trapped inside without a normal little girl. Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett Release date April 19, 2024 Cast Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Giancarlo Esposito, Kevin Durand, Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir, Angus Cloud, William Catlett Writers Guy Busick, Stephen Shields Producer Paul Neinstein, William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Chad Villella, Tripp Vinson Production company Project X Entertainment, Radio Silence Productions, Wild Atlantic Pictures

