A tool gives a surprise performance at the APC-Puscifer-Primus show





Maynard James Keenan celebrated his 60th birthday all month with two of his bands – A Perfect Circle and Puscifer – as well as Primus on the “Sessanta” tour. Saturday night (April 20) at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, fans were treated to all three Keenan's bands when Tool gave a surprise performance near the end of the concert. The tour generally has a no-video policy until the last song of the evening, which is Puscifer's “Grand Canyon,” but Keenan said from the stage that he would allow the next song to be filmed because he had “picked up a few stray dogs” to film them. join him on stage. At that point, Tool's Danny Carey, Adam Jones and Justin Chancellor came out to the fans' delight. Get Sessanta tickets here Keenan joked: “Danny's up there saying, 'You call that a fucking drum!' Where is the rest?' “, alluding to the Tool Stickman's usual elaborate setup. Next, Tool launched into “Ænema” with Les Claypool of Primus joining Keenan on vocals. That wasn't the only surprise at the Los Angeles concert. Earlier in the evening, original A Perfect Circle members Paz Lenchantin (bass) and Troy Van Leeuwen (guitar) joined APC for a performance of “Judith.” The concert also marked the final release of A Perfect Circle drummer Josh Freese, who joined the band for the tour but noted before the launch that he would only stay during the Hollywood Bowl show due to his commitments with the Foo Fighters. Puscifer's Gunnar Olsen will take over behind APC's kit for the remainder of the tour. The “Sessanta” Tour runs through May 4 in Queens, New York, with tickets for remaining dates available here. Check out Tool's surprise performance and A Perfect Circle's reunion with Lenchantin and Van Leeuwen below, followed by photos from the “Sessanta” tour kickoff in Boston earlier this month. Photo Gallery – A Perfect Circle, Primus and Puscifer kick off the “Sessanta Tour” in Boston (click to enlarge and scroll):

