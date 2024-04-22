Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances sends a heartfelt message to her father





"The biggest lesson learned from grieving for almost as long as I've been conscious is that it serves a purpose."







Photos: collected

Frances Bean Cobain recently wrote a beautiful and heartfelt tribute letter to her father, the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, and shared it on her Instagram account. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star Google News channel. Kurt Cobain committed suicide on April 5, 1994, at the age of 27. Thirty years after this tragic incident, his daughter Frances Bean Cobain published a love letter on her Instagram account. Accompanied by a slideshow of family photos, the letter says: “30 years ago my father's life ended. The 2nd and 3rd photos capture the last time we were together while he was still alive. His mother, Wendy, often placed my hands on his cheeks and said, with lulled sadness: “You have his hands. She breathed them in as if it was her only chance to hold him a little closer, frozen in time. “I hope she's holding his hand wherever she is. Over the past 30 years, my ideas about loss have continually morphed. The biggest lesson learned from grieving almost as long as I've been grieving conscious is that it serves a purpose. “The duality of life and death, pain and joy, yin and yang, must exist side by side, otherwise none of it would make sense. This is the ephemeral nature of life. “human existence that immerses us in the depths of our most authentic being. It turns out that there is no greater motivation to lean into loving consciousness than knowing that everything ends.” “I wish I knew my father. I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how much he loved his coffee, or the feeling of being snuggled up after a bedtime story. I always wondered if he would have caught tadpoles with me in the humid Washington summers or if he smelled like Camel Lights and strawberry Nesquik (his favorites, I was told).” “But there is also a profound wisdom in taking an accelerated path to understanding how precious life is. It gave me a lesson about death that can only come from LIVING the experience of losing someone one. It is the gift of knowing with certainty when we love ourselves and those around us with compassion, openness and grace, the more intrinsically meaningful our time here becomes. “Kurt wrote me a letter before I was born. The last line says, 'wherever you go or wherever I go, I will always be with you.' He kept that promise because he is present in so many ways, whether it's listening to a song or through the hands we share, in those moments I spend some time with my dad and he feels transcendent.” “For anyone who wonders what it would have been like to live alongside the people they lost, I'm keeping you in my thoughts today. The meaning of our grief is the same.”

