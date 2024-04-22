Entertainment
15-year-old boy dies following crash on Adelaide Avenue
A 15-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle collision on Adelaide Avenue, Yarralumla, earlier this month.
On Wednesday, April 17, at approximately 4:55 a.m., police and emergency services were called to Adelaide Avenue, near State Circle, after a white Toyota Camry left the roadway, colliding with a concrete barrier and was later found on her roof in the middle of the road.
A 15-year-old boy, seriously injured, was found near the vehicle. He was taken to hospital where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.
This is the third fatality on ACT roads this year.
The ACT Police Major Collision Team is investigating the circumstances of the incident.
A white Toyota Camry was found overturned in the middle of the road and had clearly been involved in a very serious car crash, Acting Inspector Mark Richardson said on the day of the crash.
A young man was located on the road, a very short distance from the vehicle and was very seriously injured and unconscious.
Subsequent investigations by city police revealed that the young man was released on bail under certain conditions and that he had in fact breached those conditions. And these are conditions related to similar offenses.
Anyone who saw the white Toyota Camry before 4:55 a.m. Wednesday morning or who has dashcam footage of the Camry is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1 800 333 000 or viaACT Crime Stoppers website. Please quote 7726381. Information may be provided anonymously.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
