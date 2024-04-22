Universal Studios tram crashes, injuring 15 passengers





Rebecca Miller was prepared to face a killer shark, King Kong and other imaginary scares when she joined the Universal Studios Hollywood backlot tour Saturday night with her family. She didn't expect the intrusion of real drama. Miller, her husband and two children boarded one of the park's last streetcars of the night and found themselves behind a four-car streetcar that crashed and injured 15 people, who were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. His family's tram, which they boarded around 8:30 p.m., had passed the King Kong and T. rex attraction and had just gone to an exhibition of famous movie vehicles when it suddenly stopped. We were like, 'Okay, maybe they're having technical difficulties,'” recalled Miller, 39, of Victorville, who was in the first car of his streetcar with park employees. And then as it went on, it was like it was a little strange. Then their radios started receiving messages and we noticed a whole other change in their behavior. Los Angeles County firefighters received an emergency call from the park shortly after 9 p.m. and responded to the scene. The last car on the streetcar in front of Millers hit a rail as it descended a hill near a parking lot, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Maria Abal said Saturday evening. There was some sort of problem with the brakes. We don't know exactly what yet, he said. The park's tram can accommodate more than 100 people, Abal said, but it's unclear how many were on board at the time of the incident. The collision caused several passengers to fall from the car, according to the sheriff's department, which provides security for the park. Universal Studios said Sunday that it understood from authorities that the injuries were minor and that it was working with the California Highway Patrol and other agencies to review the crash. He said safety remained a top priority and resumed the tour with a modified itinerary and increased operational and security protocols. The Highway Patrol did not provide an update Sunday. Miller said his family was at the park for an event that drew thousands of Girl Scouts from across the region who were top cookie sellers at the Boy Scout fundraiser, including his 8-year-old daughter Alanna . She said her family was stuck on the streetcar until about 10:15 p.m. and stayed at the park, which remained open for the Girls Scouts event. A passenger on a tram earlier in the evening said his vehicle was stopped around 8 p.m. due to smoke and a foul odor apparently emanating from the brake pads. The passengers were transferred to another streetcar, according to an email sent to The Times. The Universal Studios trolley tour, called the World-Famous Studio Tour, is an iconic theme park attraction. The park is celebrating the ride's 60th anniversary starting next week. The tour goes behind the scenes of film sets, including Jaws and Jordan Peeles Nope, and offers a look at the last 50 years of Universal films.

