The third day of Ebertfest presents the dark romantic comedy The Best Man

Friday evening at Ebertfest, all eyes were on the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the dark romantic comedy The Best Man. The film's director, Malcolm D. Lee, was in attendance.

The Best Man is an entertaining and light-hearted film, showcasing black talent and comically conveying the complexity of love and friendship.

The film focuses on an author, Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs), desperately trying to hide that her new book is loosely based on the lives of her closest friends and reveals some of her biggest secrets.Stewart plans to act as best man at the wedding of his friend Lance Sullivan (Morris Chestnut), but as the draft of the book falls into Sullivan's hands, Stewart must fight to save their friendship.

Lee shared a few words before the film screening and participated in a panel discussion and Q&A after the screening.

“We were very lucky at the time because there weren't a lot of roles for African-American actors where they could just be people and not the black fists, or the black girlfriend or the black friend ” Lee said. I didn't see myself represented on screen, the representations of educated African Americans were very archetypal and very stereotypical, they had somehow forgotten their cultural specificity, that wasn't my experience, and it wasn't not the experience of people I knew.

Ebertfest allowed Lee to continue to portray his own experiences and those of other Black people in his life, giving him the platform to share his film on the big screen 25 years after its release.

What a legacy this festival has, and I'm honored to be a part of it, Lee said.

For audience member Carolyn Randolph-Kato, The Best Man is about black excellence.

I think what Lee talked about is that it's just a snapshot of everyday life, Randolph-Kato said. It's about black people navigating this new world of opportunity, trying to understand themselves romantically, spiritually, and emotionally.

Ebertfest is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. According to Daniel Jackson, production manager of the Ebert Company, one of the goals of the festival was to select films also celebrating their 25th anniversary.

So far, it's been a great film festival, Jackson said. We had a great opening night and showed some great films.

According to Jackson, planning for the next Ebertfest begins almost immediately after the current festival ends.

It was a fabulous event, Jackson said. It's a year-long work in progress, and it's the culmination of everything we put into it.

Throughout the screening, the audience burst into joy and laughter, creating a light and entertaining environment.

David Dormaun has been attending Ebertfest for 23 years and said that coming to the festival has finally become a habit.

When Roger was here, the film and the comments were just amazing because he was so insightful both in his selection of films and the way he talked about them, Dormaun said. It was always very exciting intellectually and emotionally and we just got into the habit of going there, and we never stopped, and it was wonderful.

This year was the first time that Dormaun had not seen any of the films screened at the festival.

I never have expectations, Dormaun said. I'm always curious to see what I'm going to see, and it's been wonderful. It's been a great year.

