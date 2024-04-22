Yoko Ono to receive Edward MacDowell Lifetime Achievement Medal | State





NEW YORK (AP) One of the nation's leading artist residency programs, MacDowell, presented a lifetime achievement award to Yoko Ono. The groundbreaking artist, filmmaker and musician is this year's recipient of the Edward MacDowell Medal, an honor previously bestowed on Stephen Sondheim and Toni Morrison, among others. There has never been anyone like her; there has never been a job like hers, MacDowell board chair Nell Painter said in a statement Sunday. “For seven decades, she has rewarded attention, provoked reflection, inspired feminists and defended migrants through works of great imagination. Always fresh and relevant, her particularly powerful work speaks of our time, which has so cruelly need its leitmotif: Peace. Ono's son, Sean Ono Lennon, said in a statement that the medal was an incredible honor. The history and list of past recipients are truly remarkable. It makes me very proud to see his art appreciated and celebrated in this way,” he said. Ono, 91, has made few public appearances in recent years and is not expected to attend the awards ceremony in July at the MacDowell campus in Peterborough, New Hampshire. Ono's musical director, David Newgarden, will accept the award on his behalf. Ono first rose to prominence as a member of the Fluxus avant-garde movement of the 1960s, then achieved international fame after meeting John Lennon, to whom she was married from 1969 until his death , in 1980. Their many collaborations included the songs Give Peace a Chance. , Imagine and Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”, the basis of War Is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko, winner of this year's Oscar for best animated short film. Over the past 40 years, Ono has had a storied career as a visual and recording artist, his albums including Season of Glass, Starpeace and Take Me to the Land of Hell. It was recently the subject of a career retrospective at the Tate Modern in London.

