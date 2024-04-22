Daily record April 22, 2024 | News, Sports, Jobs

Entertainment
April 19
Phillip Brooks made a first appearance following a charge of willful absence. Jessica Maffitt is appointed as legal advisor. A preliminary hearing is set for April 29 at 9:30 a.m. Brooks is being held without bail.
John Charles Lang made an initial appearance on a first offense charge of operating under the influence and a speeding charge. The preliminary hearing is set for May 9 at 9:30 a.m. A substance abuse evaluation is ordered and the results are submitted to the court.
Miguel Angel Ibarra Lemus made a first appearance on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse. A preliminary hearing is set for April 29 at 9:30 a.m. Bail is set at $10,000 cash or surety. A no contact order was issued for the protected party.
Kirsten Kay Bolle made an initial appearance in connection with a driving while disqualified charge. Erin Carr is appointed attorney. The preliminary hearing is set for May 9 at 9:30 a.m.
Jeffrey Lynn Ross made an initial appearance on a parole violation charge. Chris Clausen is appointed legal counsel. The parole revocation hearing will be set by the administrative judge. Ross is being held without bail.
Miguel Angel Tamayo Martinez made a first appearance on three counts of probation violation. The probation revocation hearing is set for May 22 at 2 p.m.
Eric Michael McDowell made an early appearance on a loose dog. McDowell pleaded guilty and the fine is $105 with a $15.75 surcharge and $60 in court costs for a total of $180.75.
Fidel Machado Mesa made his first appearance without a valid driver's license. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 1 at 9:30 a.m. in Magistrate Court.
Skyler Austin Wright made a first appearance on a charge of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and a charge of possession of marijuana for the first time. Jeff Hazen serves as legal advisor. The preliminary hearing is set for May 9 at 9:30 a.m. A substance abuse evaluation is ordered and the results are submitted to the court.
Dwight Gatchak Joar made a first appearance for possession of drug paraphernalia. Joar pleaded guilty and the case was adjourned. Joar is placed on probation for six months, ordered to obey all laws and pay a civil penalty of $105 and costs of this action.
Talon Oneal Telford made an initial appearance regarding the illegal passing of a tax on a school bus. Telford pleaded guilty and the fine is $345 plus a $51.75 surcharge and $60 in court costs for a total of $456.75.
Aaron Isaac Guevara made a first appearance for driving under suspension. Guevara pleaded guilty and the fine is $250 with a $37.50 surcharge and $60 in court costs for a total of $347.50.
Jose Juan Garcia Barrera failed to appear for a driving while suspended charge and the court found him guilty. The fine is $250 plus a $37.50 surcharge and $60 in court costs for a total of $347.50.
Michael Jarad Sommerville failed to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and the court found him guilty. The fine is $105 plus a $15.75 surcharge and $60 in court costs for a total of $180.75.
Marshalltown Police Department
Arrests
Thursday April 18, Abr Herbert, 23, was arrested for assault against people practicing certain professions and injury.
Thursday, April 18, Ramon Santos De La Cruz, 35, was arrested for general assault.
On Thursday, April 18, Miguel Angel Ibarra Lemus, 25, was arrested for third-degree sexual abuse with first force.
On Thursday, April 18, Phillip Brooks, 37, was arrested on warrants.
Marshall County Sheriff
Arrests
On Thursday, April 18, Justin Brekke, 48, was arrested for driving while a prohibited habitual offender.
On Thursday, April 18, Kirsten Bolle, 35, was arrested for driving while prohibited, habitual offender.
On Thursday, April 18, Jeffrey Ross, 54, was arrested for violating his parole.
Accidents
On Wednesday, April 10, a pickup truck driven by Jason Dale Madison, 47, of Marshalltown, was traveling north on Smith Avenue, approaching the intersection with 270th Street, when it struck a second deer which came out of the east ditch onto the roadway. No injuries were reported. Damage to the Madison van was estimated at $1,500.
