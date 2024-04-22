Entertainment
Swae Lee performs “Unforgettable” at ASI's Big Event concert
As the clock struck six Saturday night, students filled the Walter Pyramid as it resonated with music so loud you could feel the bass in your bones.
The excitement and anticipation was palpable as students danced, waved glow sticks and watched their bracelets change color to the beat of opening act, DJ Steria.
The students waited patiently for the headliner Swae Lee, the Grammy-nominated rapper, singer and songwriter. He is best known for his work as Rae Sremmurd, a duo he forms with his brother. Slim Jxmmi, and his co-writing work Beyoncé's single, “Formation”.
His songs “Unforgettable” And “Sunflower” made him a popular choice for the big ASI event and he was eventually selected among many artists for the students to enjoy.
“We're working as a team to conduct research and see who would be a great option to bring to campus and who would help create this new electric feeling,” said Marvin Flores, program manager.
Flores said he wanted to make sure the electric sensation would excite people until the finale.
Planning for ASI's big event begins as soon as the previous year's concert concludes, with the program committee taking into account students' musical tastes, an artist's accomplishments and how much it would cost.
Swae Lee proved popular with students, who began queuing for good seats as early as 3:30 p.m.
“I grew up with his music. So, I mean, yeah, I can’t wait to see it,” said Annelise Licata, a third-year student and one of the first attendees in line. “I know a lot of his songs, so it’ll be fun to see him perform.”
Before Swae Lee, students were excited about reggaeton artist La Gabi. La Gabi sang and showed off dance moves with her backup dancers.
She even had enough time to perform the crowd's favorite song “they” for a second time.
“I’m nervous, but it’s pretty nervous. You know what I mean,” La Gabi said before taking the stage. “I’m excited to share my music with people…to get you rocking with me.”
Finally, at 8 p.m., students applauded as Swae Lee took the stage, starting his hour-long performance with the hit song “No guy.”
The energy from Swae Lee and the crowd shook the Walter Pyramid from the top of the stands to the bottom of the floor.
“I usually try to keep all my songs positive because I don't really try to make my music depressing,” Swae Lee said after the show. “We go through enough stuff in real life.”
“When you listen to my music, I want you to feel like shit. I want you to feel like you're that guy or that girl…Each song is like a different message.
Swae Lee also performed the group's Rae Sremmurd songs “No Flex,” “Come Get Her” and “This Could Be Us.” “SremmLife” album.
The most anticipated song of the evening was “Black Beatles” with students asking Swae Lee to sing it among his other songs.
When the first beats of “Black Beatles” hit, everyone froze in homage to the 2016 Model Challenge, when people froze in place while the song played in the background.
Swae Lee joined in on the fun making everyone freeze in place for the chorus of “Black Beatles.” He also sang “Calling” and “Sunflower” from the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” franchise albums, his popular collaborations and his most recent releases like “Airplane Tickets”.
As the ASI Big Event ends, preparation for the next one begins. Students wishing to contribute to the selection of next year's artists can attend the Beach Pride Events meet on Monday at 4 p.m.
