Stephen Colbert Aspires to Return to Acting, Cites Dream Role

Stephen Colbert closed out Los Angeles' annual PaleyFest TV festival on Sunday afternoon, as he sat down for a conversation with comedian Ben Schwartz about his career and time on The late show desk.

During the wide-ranging conversation at the Dolby Theater — which spanned from Colbert's early days in the Chicago improv scene to his time as a Sunday school teacher and his love of fantasy films — Schwartz asked the host if he would ever want to return to acting, which is what he went to school for.

“I was just acting until I The late show“, Colbert remembers, as he was in character The Colbert report And The daily show. “One of the weirdest things about taking this job was my manager, James “Babydoll” Dixon, when he said, ‘Hey, that’s you.’ And I said : ” Me ? And he said, “Yeah, do you want to do it?” And I'm like, 'James, I'm an actor.' For example, if I do the series, it's the first time in my life that I don't inhabit a character all the time. And he goes, “Yeah, you can be an actor anytime, no one will ever offer you that job again.” And I thought, “Oh, that’s kind of true,” so it seemed like an adventure.

He added that after almost nine years, late at night: “It's been an incredible adventure, I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world.” But I have always been an actor. And so in the back of my mind, I'm like, “I wonder if I'm ever going to do this again,” because I've been doing this for 30 years.

Colbert revealed his dream role, but said, “I'm too old for the role I always wanted to play.” I don't like looking for someone to cast me, I can't do it… I always wanted to play Richard Rich, who is like a protégé of Thomas Moore in A man for all seasons. Or now, at my age, maybe I could play a character called The Common Man, who is in the play, but not in the movie. They always exclude them from plays when they do it, but I don't know why because I love it.

The two also discussed who Colbert goes to to bounce ideas off: “If it's a really sensitive thing, I'll call Jon Stuart and my wife Evie. The number of times they both said, “No, don’t do that”; if Evie says no, I'm sure Jon will say no, that's too far” – and his nightly pre-show ritual, which involves telling the same four jokes to the audience before the show starts to test the crowd unity and tremble. all hands behind the scenes.

He added that if they wrote and rehearsed the show on time, “I'll be a DJ.” We turn on a little speaker and I say, “All right, what does everyone want to hear?” We listen to music before we continue, because I have to go from being a writer/producer to being a performer… I have to become this person who is just there to embody it, and really be much more in my body and not in my head. We've been doing a lot of Isley Brothers lately.

Colbert also explained that what he likes about his job is: “I like the idea that I'm throwing a party for people and I want to be the host, I want them to be there.” 'easy. I have a bar there, I rarely use it but I have a bar if anyone wants a cocktail.

Schwartz also discussed the closeness of the current late-night hosts, especially following their Strike Force Five podcast, and how the “late night wars” seem to be a thing of the past.

“Everyone has their own reasons for how they feel about their job and the competition, things like that. I don't blame anyone, their feelings are valid, they're their feelings, but I always thought so few people know what it feels like, wouldn't I rather meet Fallon in that secret back room where we know Midtown and are you going to have a drink? That’s what we do instead,” Colbert responded. “I'm lucky to have that with Jon Stewart, but I have that with any of them,” he added teasingly, “except [John] Olivier.