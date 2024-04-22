Great evening of entertainment and fun at the Bentley





Residents were entertained by an Elvis impersonator, carnival games and delicious food

On March 21, The Bentley hosted an event with Elvis impersonator Jamie Gass of Regina. He organized an extraordinary concert attended by more than 100 residents and guests. The evening continued on the second level where the carnival night took place. The games were great fun and there was lots of laughter. The Shriners came in their Fez and organized the games and good food was also served. Between the Penny Parade items, the concert where there was a $10 fee for non-residents, and the carnival games, a whopping $2,000 was raised for the Moose Jaw Shrine Club. None of this could have been possible without the enormous support of the community and donations from the following businesses. McKarr's Furniture, Moose Jaw Co Op, Knight Hyundai, Purposed- Financial Corporation, Mad Greek, Rodo's Pizza, Vixen Hair Studio, Kathy's Custom Stitchery, Hub Meats, Westland Insurance, Family Pizza, Investment Planning Counsel, Moose Jaw Tourism and Bugsy's Irish Pub . The plan is to make it an annual event as it was an unforgettable evening… Many thanks to everyone who participated or contributed in any way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.moosejawtoday.com/local-news/great-evening-of-entertainment-and-fun-had-at-the-bentley-8626937 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

