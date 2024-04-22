Badshah travels from Chandigarh to Dubai to save Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. See his post here





Rapper Badshah recently flew to Dubai from Chandigarh to save Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. On his Instagram, Hania Aamir shared several photos and clips of the duo in Dubai. (Also read | Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dating Badshah and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla) Badshah and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir pose for the camera in Dubai. Hania shares an article also featuring Badshah In her first post, Hania shared a photo of the duo posing for the camera. While Hania flashed a victory sign, Badshah was seen fixing his hair. Hania was seen wearing a beige T-shirt and jeans, while Badshah wore a black T-shirt and pants. The next photo was of their meal, several dishes kept on a table. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Hania and Badshah have fun in Dubai The last slide was a video of the duo goofing around. At the start of the clip, Badshah, behind the camera, gave a glimpse of a store and said, “Scene aese shuru hoga, wah khula aasmaan Dubai ka (Scene will start like this, open sky of Dubai)… He then turned the camera towards Hania who was sitting on the floor, sipping coffee. They both burst out laughing. Sharing the post, Hania wrote, “Help has arrived from Chandigarh. » She geotagged the location as Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Hania and Badshah's concert in Dubai Hania shared another video in which the duo pretended to be in a concert as they laughed throughout the clip while sitting in a garden. While the rapper was singing, Hania said, “I love you, Badshah” and also teased him by saying, Why don't you try singing? Later, Badshah, introducing Hania, said, “Aaj humare saath hai Pakistan ki famous actress Hamia Aamir (Today we have with us famous Pakistani actress Hamia Aamir).” When asked if she knew the meaning of 'abhinetri', Hania said no. Badshah teases Hania Badshah also asked Hania, “Do you think we should be so active on social media platforms? She asked him, “What’s wrong with you?” Badshah replied, “I work so much harder than you, how do you have more reach than me?” Instead of responding to him, Hania looked at the camera and said, “Thank you, India and Pakistan. Thank you so much for liking my content.” She ended the video by thanking their fans for “staying” with them. Sharing the video, Hania wrote: “It's concert time.” Badshah replied in the comments section, “Is sangeet utsav aur abhinay ka kya hi varnan kiya jaye (What should be described about this music festival and its acting).” This is not the first time the duo has met in Dubai. Earlier in December 2023, Hania had shared a post while meeting Badshah and Karan Aujla.

