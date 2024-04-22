Singham Again, Wildlife Park, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and more

After a hugely successful 2023, Bollywood is all set to release a bunch of movie sequels in the coming months of 2024. From action to horror to comedy, the stage is set for blockbusters, leaving fans waiting. Plus, the industry is buzzing, with big stars and ambitious productions on the horizon.

Movies like Singham, Animal, Bhool Bhulaiyya, Gift, and many more will bring their sequels to theaters in 2024. The creators are already giving hints about the cast, release date, potential plot, and more. Let's look at all the movie sequels coming to our screens in the coming months.

Singham again

Rohit Shetty's famous detective universe will be back in action sooner than expected. According to reports, Singham Again is already between filming, aiming for an August release. The cast of the film includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. Fans can expect adrenaline-pumping action coupled with Shetty's flair for entertainment.

Zoo

After the phenomenal success of Animal, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to take the audience on another gripping journey. The sequel, Animal Park, is already in preparation. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, this sequel to the film is expected to hit the screens in 2026. If history repeats itself, Animal Park will also continue the legacy of its predecessor.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyya and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, the franchise is ready with another sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyya 3. The confirmed cast includes Kartik Aryan, Tripti Dimri and Vidya Balan. Vidya Balan's re-entry in the film's sequel has created a huge buzz. Slated for release on Diwali 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 promises a perfect blend of humor and spooky.

Gift 3

The action-packed Don franchise, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, is bringing back another sequel, Don 3. Don 3 will feature a new pair of Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. There is no doubt that this sequel will be a real powerhouse of entertainment with its action sequences and the steamy chemistry between the new two.

Welcome to the jungle

The iconic Welcome franchise is set to return with its third installment, Welcome To The Jungle. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and has a star cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and many more. This comedy extravaganza is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

Subway to Dino

Director Anurag Basu will return after four years with a sequel to his 2007 hit, Life in a Metro. The sequel features an A-list cast including Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh. This film will be a heartwarming story of love and life and is scheduled to release on November 29, 2024.

Frontier 2

Following the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol returns with the sequel to the 1997 release, Border. The film, supported by JP Films, remains a timeless classic. In its first part, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Shetty were in the lead. Moreover, it is said to be the biggest war film in India. Apparently, the sequel also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in an important role.

Brahmastra 2

Ayan Mukherjees' 2022 fantasy action film Brahmastra has struck the right chord with the audience. In addition, its final scene had already been the subject of a sequel. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, Brahmastra had big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna. The second part will reveal the mysterious Dev and his connection with Shiva. The cast has not yet been revealed; however, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Yash are in talks.

No entry 2

To the delight of the audience, director Anees Bazmee will soon present No Entry 2 with the new star cast including Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The film should be hilarious and entertaining. A comedic adventure awaits as Bazmee and producer Boney Kapoor finally team up to recreate the charm of the original. The sequel to No Entry will be released in December 2024 and will be released next year.

From De Pyaar 2

Next on the list is Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2. Directed by debutante Anhsul Sharma, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 1, 2025. The film is written by Tarun. Jain and Luv Ranjan, while Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg will produce it.

Street #2

The much-loved horror film Stree is bringing back its sequel this year with Stree 2. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and other team members made this exciting announcement of the film last year. The horror comedy, which also stars Abhishek Banerjee in an important role, will return to theaters in August 2024.

War 2

The next highly anticipated spy thriller on the list is Ayan Mukerji's War 2. This sequel will star Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. He will also be part of the YRF spy universe. War 2 is also aiming for a big release on Independence Day in 2025.

Stars on the ground

Sitare Zameen Par is another big announcement from Aamir Khan which has made fans even more excited. The film aims to bring attention to the conversation around Down syndrome. Additionally, Mr. Perfectionist teased fans by revealing that even though Taare Zameen Par made the audience emotional, SZP would make the audience laugh out loud.

Hera Phéri 3

The evergreen cult franchise Hera Pheri will return with its third part. Once again, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are all expected to return as Raju, Ghanshyam and Babu Bhaiya respectively in Hera Pheri 3. Additionally, the film is expected to release by the end of this year.

Drishyam 3

After two successful installments, Ajay Devgns Drishyam will return with its third installment. Although not much information is available about this sequel, it seems that Abhishek Pathak and his team of writers have resolved the main plot of the film.

Tiger vs Pathan

Finally, on our list is the highly anticipated sequel to YRF Spy Universe, Tiger Vs Pathaan. The sequel is already in preparation. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will face off in this sequel, promising a clash of the titans. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this epic collaboration is sure to set the box office on fire.