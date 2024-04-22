Actress and soap opera writer Meg Bennett has died





Award-winning screenwriter and actress Meg Bennett, who rose to fame in The Young and the Restless, has died. the family announced on Sunday. She was 75 years old. Bennett lost his battle with cancer on April 11, the family said in his obituary, first published in the Los Angeles Times. The public knew Bennett as the striking brunette Julia Newman on the long-running CBS soap opera. She played Megan Richardson in Santa Barbara in the 1990s and Allegra Montenegro in General Hospital in 2005. Bennett has also found a rewarding career behind the camera. She became a screenwriter for Young & the Restless and later The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Santa Barbara and Sunset Beach. Bennett has received five Daytime Emmy nominations for writing. She was part of a General Hospital writing team that won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1995. She was also nominated for Writers Guild of America awards, winning awards for Sunset Beach and General Hospital. Born Helen Margaret Bennett on October 4, 1948, she grew up in Pasadena and attended John Muir High School. After high school, she attended Northwestern University, where she majored in drama. She was a prom queen and a Miss America contestant. After graduating, she moved to New York to pursue an acting career and soon landed a modeling job: Cadillac Eldorado Convertible Girl. Bennett finally got a break in show business when she landed an acting and singing role in the off-Broadway musical Godspell. She appeared in Grease on Broadway and, in 1974, began her soap opera career as Liza on Search for Tomorrow. In 1980, she returned to Los Angeles and joined the cast of The Young and the Restless. She made an appearance on this show in 2020. It was at General Hospital that she met her husband, former editor-in-chief Robert Guza Jr. In addition to her husband, Bennett is survived by two daughters-in-law, four grandchildren, a brother and a sister , as well as several nieces and nephews.

