I Just Learned the True Age of Fallout Actor Thaddeus, and I'm Not the Only Fan in Disbelief
Many people have seen To fall Right now, and between the excitement over the Season 2 renewal and the talk about the new location introduced at the end of Season 1, I have another big shocker to deliver. Johnny Pemberton's Thaddeus was one of the funniest additions to the series, but I had real questions about how old he and Maximus were supposed to be while watching. After some research, I discovered Pemberton's real age and was shocked to learn that he was 42 years old.
If you've watched the new Amazon series, the squire who accompanied Maximus for part of his journey and underwent a major change at the end of the series seems much younger than him – and it's not just because of a super serum. I'm not the only one surprised by this, like @Vvarkor on X confirmed that the actor looks decades younger than he actually is:
There's been a lot of talk here lately about Paul Rudd's timeless appearance in the latest ghost hunters, but I think after watching Johnny Pemberton I have my doubts. Rudd has aged well and looks younger than his actual age, but I would never have believed without real proof that Pemberton wasn't in his early to mid 20s. Some people are just lucky enough to have good genetics I guess, so I echo what @saulnipolz I had to say about this:
I think this also helps To fall, available for streaming with a Prime Video subscription, he plays a squire. To me, this implied that he had no experience in the Brotherhood and was therefore young. This seems to be the general consensus on the Internet, although it should be noted that Thaddeus and Maximus' ages are never revealed. Still, I guess Pemberton was chosen simply because he looks very young, as @points outcarinthecreek:
To fall is not the first role played by Johnny Pemberton in his career in which he plays a younger character. Hypermarket, a largely underrated NBC comedy that ended before that, had him playing 17-year-old Bo. This show aired a few years ago, but still.
Perhaps he's supposed to look even younger than some fans might guess. However, I can't think too much about it, because the simple fact is that he is almost ten years older than me but he looks much younger. This blows my mind. This also blows away Internet users, as evidenced by @shxdowbroker:
While Johnny Pemberton displays a youthful look in season 1 of To fall, there might be questions about whether or not it will stay that way in the future. Spoiler alert for those who haven't finished the series: Thaddeus gains a healing ability when he is injected with an unknown serum from the seller Snake Oil.
Thaddeus openly suggests that he became a ghoul, but those familiar with the games have also guessed that he might become a super mutant. If either were true, they would drastically change his appearance and strip him of his young human face. We will see if this happens and what could happen to Thaddeus in the future in the series.
Of course, we'll have to wait until season 2 hits TV, but there will still be plenty to talk about in the meantime.
