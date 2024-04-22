Entertainment
Popular Bollywood actors' advice to young people to cohabit sparks debate
Indian actress Zeenat Aman is facing criticism from fellow actors after she took to social media to advocate for young couples to live together before marriage.
In an Instagram post on April 9, Aman explained why she advocates that couples cohabit before getting married.
If you are in a relationship, I highly recommend LIVING TOGETHER before getting married! she says.
It's the same advice I've always given to my sons, both of whom have been or are in relationships. It just seems logical to me that before two people involve their family and the government in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test.
It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Facing the moody storm? Agreed on what to eat for dinner every night? Keeping the fire alive in the bedroom? Resolve the millions of small conflicts that inevitably arise between two very close people? In short, are you really compatible?
She ended with a familiar Indian saying: what will the newspaper say? (What will people say?)
His peers certainly had a lot to say. Bollywood actor Mumtaz, who starred with Aman in Hare Rama Hare Krishna in 1971, replied: Zeenat should be careful what she advises. She's suddenly become very popular on social media, and I can understand her excitement about looking like a cool aunt. But giving advice contrary to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your audience.
She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. His marriage was hell. She should be the last person to give relationship advice, Mumtaz told the Bollywood website. Zooma statement she has since denied making.
Mumtaz said Mumbai Times that she is very upset and that this statement is absurd.
Naturally, Zeenat ji will feel bad. It does not make sense. I have never spoken like this, I want to tell Zeenatji that it is not me. Please forgive me.
Mumtaz was referring to Aman's unhappy marriage to actor Mazhar Khan, whom Aman married in 1985 and remained with until his death in 1998.
Aman publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with his marriage; in 1999, Aman said: Mazhar never wanted me to grow as an individual or as an artist. He always wanted me to be with the kids and home.
During the very first year of marriage, I realized I had made a huge mistake, but I decided to live with it and make it work. I tried to make it work for another 12 years. There was no light at the end of the tunnel for me. There has not been a single moment of happiness or joy in these 12 years, she said in an episode of an Indian talk show. Meeting with Simi Garewal.
Veteran actor Saira Banu, who was active in the film industry around the same time as Aman and Mumtaz, said, “We are very old-fashioned people.
I could never agree on this point. (I could never agree with[Amans}statement)Iwouldneveradvocatelive-inrelationshipslikethatItssomethingunimaginableandunacceptableformeshetoldindiannewspaper[Amans}statement)Iwouldneveradvocatelive-inrelationshipslikethatItssomethingunimaginableandunacceptableformshetoldIndiannewspaper[Amans})Jenepréconiseraisjamaisdesrelationsrésidentiellescommecelle-làC'estquelquechosed'inimaginableetd'inacceptablepourmoia-t-elledéclaréaujournalindien[Amans}statement)Iwouldneveradvocatelive-inrelationshipslikethatItssomethingunimaginableandunacceptableformeshetoldIndiannewspaperHindustan Times.
Aman replied: Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I've never been one to comment on other people's personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I'm not going to start now.
Actor Mukesh Khanna, who rose to fame in the late 90s for his role as Indian superhero Shaktimaan, attributed Aman's views to Western influences and called them unacceptable.
Relationships with home are not recognized in our culture and history. It comes from Western civilization. Regardless, Zeenat Aman lived his life according to Western civilization, he told the Hindi language daily. Dainik Jagran.
Just imagine if a boy and a girl live together as husband and wife before marriage and they don't get along well, then imagine what will happen to both of them. Those who say such things should think before they speak.
Despite the naysayers, Aman's words resonated with Bollywood actor Soni Razdan, who posted on X, reacting to the criticism Aman was receiving, saying: My goodness. I can't imagine what would happen if a couple lived together in a residential relationship and didn't get along. The mind boggles.
