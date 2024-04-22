Huw Edwards has resigned from the BBC, broadcaster says | Huw Edwards

News presenter Huw Edwards has resigned and left the BBC, the corporation has announced.

A BBC spokesperson said: Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC. After 40 years of service, Huw said his decision was made based on the medical advice of his doctors.

The BBC has accepted his resignation, which it says will allow all parties to move forward. We do not believe it is appropriate to comment further.

Edwards, 62, was suspended by the network in July last year over allegations he received inappropriate images from a younger person and gave her money.

Monday's announcement came three weeks after The Times reported that Edwards was still expected to be named the company's highest-paid newsreader in July's annual accounts, having earned up to 439,000 per last year despite his suspension. The company confirmed that Edwards did not receive any payment.

It was reported that BBC bosses were bracing for a backlash over Edwards getting his six-figure salary despite being off the air for eight months.

He was the company's highest-paid newsreader, with a salary of 435,000 to 439,999 for the 2022-2023 year, according to the company's latest annual report. This figure represents an increase from 410,000 to 414,000 the previous year.

Edwards has made no public statement since being named as the BBC presenter at the center of the allegations.

The veteran news anchor was named in a statement from his wife, which said he suffered from serious mental health issues and, after the controversy emerged, was hospitalized after experiencing a serious episode. She said he would respond to published stories when he was well enough to do so.

The BBC later apologized to the parents of a young person who made a complaint against the presenter, acknowledging that it should have acted more quickly. The youngster's parents said a complaint filed in May last year had been ignored by the company.

The BBC acknowledged the complaint was made in May and had been assessed by the corporation's investigation team, but BBC boss Tim Davie said at this stage there was no no allegations of criminality.

Police found no evidence of criminal behavior. A subsequent Newsnight investigation alleged that Edwards, who denied any wrongdoing, also shared inappropriate messages with current and former BBC staff.

The youngster at the center of the allegations called them trash and blamed their parents for making them public.

The company launched a review of its complaints procedure after the scandal, led by Deloitte partner Simon Cuerden. It was found that while the BBC had the policies, procedures and know-how to deal with the most serious complaints, there was a clear need to ensure greater consistency across the BBC.

The report reveals that the complaint was made at a BBC premises in Cardiff on May 18, but although the BBC investigation team sought to make contact with the complainant, the matter was not resolved. escalated and was not recorded in the BBC system at that time. meaning there was no possibility of greater visibility of the affair within the BBC.

Edwards had long been a fixture in the company's coverage of major political and royal events. He announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on the BBC and covered her funeral. He also hosted the broadcast of the king's coronation last year.

Edwards was a Westminster correspondent for 13 years and played a key role in the BBC's political reporting, taking over long-serving David Dimbleby's election coverage in 2019.

He told Radio Times in 2019: I'll let you in on a secret: the first time a senior BBC official dangled that carrot in front of me was in 1992. So it's been on my mind ever since .