Bollywood Roundup: Allu Arjun, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh and more…

– Advertisement –

Allu Arjun and Jackie Shroff call for a green, plastic-free planet on Earth Day

Mumbai– Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff celebrated Earth Day on Monday.

Allu, who is awaiting the release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', the sequel to the box office juggernaut 'Pushpa: The Rise', picked up his X handle and shared a creation of the planet in good hands and thriving. He captioned it “Happy Earth Day.”

The Telugu superstar, known for ensuring that film shoots do not cause any harm to the environment, is also the brand ambassador of the Telangana forest department.

Lead actor Jackie Shroff, who often appears at public events with plants, shared a video raising awareness about reducing the use of plastic. He urged his Instagram followers to opt for reusable products to reduce waste.

Ranveer calls Deepika Sherni as he shares his Singham Again look

Mumbai– Ranveer Singh, who will be seen revisiting his Sangram character 'Simmba' Bhalerao, in the upcoming film 'Singham Again', shared a photo of his wife Deepika Padukone in her cop character Shakti Shetty.

On Monday, Ranveer posted Deepika's picture in her character's outfit on the stories section of his Instagram.

In the image, the actress could be seen wearing a cop uniform while striking Singham's iconic pose.

Alongside the photo, Ranveer wrote, “Sherni” and attached a lioness emoji.

The actor also added the title song of 'Singham' in the background.

The same look of Deepika in the film was already shared on social media on April 19 by the actress herself and the film's director Rohit Shetty.

Deepika's first look from the film was revealed last year, on the first day of Navratri.

The image depicted the actress holding a goon by the hair as he lay at her feet. With the barrel of a gun placed in the goon's mouth, Deepika looked at the camera with sinister laughter, her uniform stained with blood.

Meanwhile, Ranveer, last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky directorial Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently fell prey to a deepfake video supporting a political party.

The actor took to his social media a few days ago, warning his followers about the growing use of deep-fake technology and advising them not to believe everything at face value.

Lara Dutta: As I get older, I free myself from the idea of ​​being glamorous

Mumbai– Actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, who is gearing up for her upcoming web series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', shared that with age, she loses the notion of being glamorous.

Instead, she aims to focus on roles that make a lasting impression on audiences.

The actress has expressed her desire to explore the psychological crime genre, stating that she would happily portray a negative character without hesitation.

Lara explained: “As I get older, I free myself from the idea of ​​being glamorous or just being seen as a pageant winner. Instead, I'm finally getting into the kind of work I've wanted for a while. It is important to recognize the women who came before us, which allows us to succeed. These days, women are leading the way in all kinds of roles, from film directing to screenwriting. »

Actress Thae said: “I feel lucky to be part of an industry that is changing for the better. Personally, I'm interested in exploring the psychological crime genre, even if it involves playing a negative character. This is an exciting direction for me and I would love to play a slightly darker role on screen.

“Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond” will be available on JioCinema from April 25.

Big B plays Ashwatthama in sci-fi mythological epic 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mumbai– After the recent poster featuring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the makers of the upcoming mythological sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' have unveiled a new video element. The special video features Big B's character as Ashwatthama.

The video was unveiled at a screening in Nemawar, Madhya Pradesh, with an exclusive sneak peek from Star Sports amid the ongoing IPL 2024.

The video features several spoken Indian languages, with Amitabh Bachchan in his Ashwatthama avatar speaking Hindi, alongside a child conversing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The video shows a child's character asking Big B who he is. Big B, wrapped in bandages, has various wounds, including one from a gunshot, and tells the kid that his time has come to fight the ultimate battle.

The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

The film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and is a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future. (IANS)