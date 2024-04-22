What it's like to stay at the 850 SVB Hotel in West Hollywood

On the afternoon of Sunday, February 25, I went to West Hollywood to spend a night in a hotel. I want to imagine what it would be like to live in such a place. There's too much noise in my head and I'm trying to tune it out. I keep imagining a clean, fresh hotel room, a sort of blank slate, a chance to start again, to enter another life. I decide to keep a time diary and write a diary for the 19 hours I'm about to spend experiencing this.

3:10 p.m.

I arrive at the hotel. It is called Hotel 850 SVB, a name I have trouble remembering and which I sometimes call SVB 850 when talking to friends about it. One of them notes that it looks like a vaccine. SVB stands for San Vincente Boulevard. The hotel is a white wooden house covered with green vines. In the early 1900s, it was home to railroad workers who were building a railroad between Hollywood and Santa Monica boulevards. In 2018, hotelier Jeff Klein, who also owns the Sunset Tower Hotel and the San Vicente Bungalows private club, opened Hotel 850 SVB, a hotel he described as having a soul, like a beautiful house.

A hunter named Winston greets me. He welcomes me to the 850 Hotel. I booked the Carriage Room, inspired by the sheds designed to accommodate single carriages. This is the room that books up the fastest, perhaps because it is the cheapest, but it is also the most charming, with its walls all painted blue and its shelves framing the bed.

When I enter my 200 square foot room, I take off my shoes and slip on the hotel's white slippers. The things I encounter in the room give me ideas and expand the possibilities of what I can do: do yoga before bed on the blue carpet, iron my shirts (which I never do), drink a Cosmo 1934 in a bottle for $18, read books with names like The Millionaires. Maybe it's all that blue or the circular window, but when I lie in bed I feel like I'm on a boat.

4 p.m.

I realize it sounds silly to say I've been living in a hotel for less than 24 hours. Most people who report living in hotels have done so for at least a few months, if not several years. In this city, these people are often actors who come to stay for transitory periods for film productions or simply to enjoy the luxury of a hotel. Marilyn Monroe lived from time to time at the Beverly Hills Hotel; a TikTok video says the hotel always sprays its suite, 1A, with Chanel No. 5 to invoke its scent. Elizabeth Taylor lived for a year at the Bel-Air Hotel. Robert De Niro, Keanu Reeves and Lindsay Lohan have all lived at Chateau Marmont. Lohan was staying at the Chateau while playing the role of Taylor on Liz & Dick when she was apparently expelled by hotel management after 57 days for not paying his bill of $46,350.04. I prefer a story I found in the Daily Mail that says Katharine Hepburn checked into the Chateau Marmont with a luggage of men's clothing, wearing an eyepatch.

4:45 p.m.

I go out in slippers to the hotel lounge, which is on the same floor as my room. The living room looks more like a living room, with mismatched couches, Louis Armstrong playing in the background, and a glass jar with takeout pretzels. Every time a guest leaves their room and comes to the living room to have a water or sit on the terrace, I say hello to them. I get a few smiles from these strangers but I never hear their voices in return. I think I see an actor I recognize. I search on Google: older white actor who wears round glasses. Photos of John Lennon populate.

A cleaning lady in a pale pink dress says hello and asks how I am. She elegantly arranges the free happy hour drinks on the dining room table already adorned with a vase of purple orchids. Once she's finished, I take a authentic Bavarian beer metal bucket filled with ice. I'm flipping through Variety magazine. After four sips, I have the illusion of suddenly being on vacation. I am relaxed, charmed by the chair to my right covered in a purple flower print.

The hotel guests here are not like the ones I've heard of who lived in famous hotels. They're not like those at the Chelsea Hotel in New York who were bohemian, wrote songs and plays, did drugs in the toilets and started fires. They let anyone in there, this hotel is dangerous, Andy Warhol written in his diary about the Chelsea Hotel in October 1978, it seems that someone was killed there once a week.

A hotel is a house where you can behave badly (or at least give in to what you wouldn't do) and indulge in the unusual. Ideally, this doesn't involve killing anyone. The classic example is the Eloise books, where a 6-year-old girl lives in the Plaza Hotel and drinks champagne and gin, wears furs, eats frozen meringue, and watches TV with a parasol just in case. where there would be a sort of glare. (Eloise might take inspiration from Liza Minnelli, who lived in hotels with her mother, Judy Garland.) Maybe it's because I'm 33, or because the 850 Hotel is made to look like the house of an eccentric aunt, but rather than dreaming of debauchery, I looked at the red-striped armchair and imagined what it would look like in my living room. I imagine the day when I have walls tall and big enough to hold a vintage poster like the one in the room. I'm in a hotel, playing at home.

5:25 p.m.

The truth is I lived in a hotel once. When my family moved to Miami from Brazil when I was 14, we lived at the Sonesta Hotel for three months. I made new friends in high school by inviting them to sleepovers that involved ordering movies on demand and room service. Other than that, the experience was nothing to write home about, and after a while, we got tired of the bland furniture.

I think I would get less tired of the furniture here. The designer Rita Konig voluntarily resisted the boring, beige aesthetic of hotels. In my room because it's now my bedroom there is a table lamp with a giraffe for a base. It is a lamp that Konig reproduced from his own home.

6 p.m.

In the days leading up to my stay at Hotel 850, I read The Hotel by Sophie Calle, a book documenting the week the artist spent working as a chambermaid in a hotel in Venice, Italy. Every time she cleans a room, she goes through the guests' belongings and photographs them: a stethoscope and a rosary on the nightstand, a torn postcard, a lobster claw under the sheets, a pair of black heels in the trash, white shoes. underwear hung to dry and diaries detailing excellent lasagna, hot baths, little bridges and good soup. She lets the objects speak for themselves but admits when she gets bored of her finds.

I go back to my room to get ready to go to dinner. I imagine what Calle would see and focus on: that I brought three different colored pens (green, pink and blue), that I coordinate them in my planner (the dry cleaner is in blue, the pie is in green, 6 1h30 (the massage is in pink), and that I use a hand cream which is a mixture of mandarin, lime, geranium and rosemary She would notice that I wear contact lenses, that I comb my hair. hair in the shower and I'm on thyroid medication I want her to be interested in me but I don't think she would be.

8 p.m.

I find myself, unintentionally, at another hotel for dinner, where the bartender explains to me that the red, green and white dollops on the flatbread represent the Lebanese flag. Later, I eat Meyer lemon ice cream and share the sidewalk with one of those restaurant delivery robots; is beyond me. It's Sunday in WeHo, which might as well be Saturday, and a bar is playing a techno remix of Respect.

When I return to my room, I write this journal as if I were a tourist, recording my evening in Los Angeles. When you travel and stay in a hotel, every detail becomes important and worth recording. Life is finally observed and savored.

8:30 p.m.

I shower, of course, it's the moment I look forward to the most, that of testing the little shampoos, conditioners and liquid soaps. The shower products are all lemon scented and the body lotion is a strong rose that takes me several swipes to blend into my skin. There is a poet named Adlia Lopes who likes to use hotel bath products at home because it gives her the feeling of being in a hotel without leaving her house. The Hotel 850 containers are too big to transport; These are not memories.

Winston, the bellman, had mentioned in passing that I would be welcome to make tea in the evening in the common kitchen. As I feel like this is an experience not to be missed, I go to the yellow kitchen to prepare some rooibos tea. I'm afraid of getting caught in my pajamas, so I wear my coat.

Perhaps the moment I look forward to most is going to bed, slipping my bare feet under the freshly ironed sheets. I do this while I drink my rooibos tea and watch a boring episode of Friends. If I could steal one thing from a hotel, it would be the sheets.

8:30 a.m.

At breakfast, there are three French people. One of them is upset because he woke up at 6am. As I eat my yogurt, I fantasize that if they ask me where I'm from, I'll lie. I decide to tell them that I'm from New York and that it's my first time in Los Angeles. But they never ask me. I start to wonder what would happen if I stayed longer, what character I would gradually adapt, what alternative life I would build.

But I have to check it out and get to work. Before leaving my room, I do one last scan. I've never done yoga, ironed my clothes, or drank Cosmo.

Have a good trip, the hunter said to me as he left. I'm driving home.