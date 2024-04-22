Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's heartbreaking memoir reveals her struggle with depression before her tragic death





Cheslie Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA 2019, committed suicide at the age of 30 on January 30, 2022. A recently released memoir she wrote before her death, As You Read This: Space between Chelsie's smile and mental illness, reveals the pain she endured just before committing suicide. The memoir co-written by Cheslie Kryst's mother, April Simpkins, notes that the Miss USA crown suffered from imposter syndrome and high-functioning depression. (Getty Images) The memoir co-written by Kryst's mother, April Simpkins, also points out that the Miss USA crown suffered from imposter syndrome and high-functioning depression. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! According to People, Kryst wrote a note to her mother before she passed away. In the note, she mentions her final wish which was to publish the memoir she was writing. In the published memoir, the mother also spoke about her experience dealing with the terrible loss of her daughter. Despite a successful career with a law degree and an MBA, Kryst always had an “unshakeable feeling” that she “wasn't good enough” and that she “didn't belong” here. Read also: Joe Biden pays tribute to former US senator Bob Graham after his death: he was full of humor and humanity Kryst faces trolling after winning Miss USA crown She was unable to handle the pressure that came with fame and success, according to the memoir. The worst part was the abuse she received shortly after winning the Miss USA 2019 title. “Just a few hours after my victory, I had to delete the vomit face emojis that a few accounts had posted all over the comments on my Instagram page. More than one person messaged me telling me to kill myself,” Kryst wrote while reflecting on her Miss. Victory for the United States. She further pointed out that the hostility she experienced on social media platforms exacerbated her pre-existing fears and triggered her imposter syndrome. Highlighting her long-standing insecurities, Kryst said she started thinking she didn't deserve the title of Miss USA 2019 and that everyone around her knew more than me. When she gained media attention, Kryst said she “always felt like a failure”, even though she suppressed anxious thoughts or feelings of inadequacy during her interviews. Winning Miss USA didn't make my imposter syndrome go away. Instead, I was waiting for people to realize I had no idea what I was doing. I had perfected how to deal with this feeling in competition or in small doses, I could compartmentalize everything into short bursts. I immediately focused my thoughts on positive statements of power, but that only lasted for a limited time, another excerpt from the memoir reads. Read also: US approves world's first pill for postpartum depression, Zurzuvae: everything you need to know Kryst's last message to her mother The memoir also describes the terrifying moment Kryst's mother discovered her daughter had committed suicide. Before she died, she texted her mother saying, “First of all, I’m sorry. The moment you receive this, I will no longer be alive, and it makes me even sadder to write this because I know it will hurt you the most. ..” The mother said her brain couldn't register the words on her cell phone screen, adding that she kept reading the text over and over and was screaming from a place in my soul I didn't know was there. 'existence.

