



Meg Bennett, the Daytime Emmy winner who did double duty as an actress and writer on daytime soap operas The Young and the Restless, General Hospital And Santa Barbara, is dead. She was 75 years old. Bennett died April 11 after a battle with cancer, her family announcement. Bennett played Marty Maraschino for over two years on the original Broadway run. Fat who debuted in 1972, then began her long daytime career two years later with a turn as Liza Walton on CBS' Search tomorrowwhere Kevin Kline and Morgan Fairchild were cast mates. She joined CBS The Young and the Restless in 1980 as Julia Newman — wife of Eric Braeden's Victor Newman — but as her character was being written off, she was asked Y&R creator Bill Bell to remain a writer. “I had been on the show for almost two years when this happened, so I knew the characters,” Bennett said. said in an interview in 1985. Yet she continued to appear as Julia from time to time over the years, most recently in 2020. Bennett wrote for NBC Santa Barbara from 1991 to 1993 (and starred author Megan Richardson) and wrote for ABC General Hospital from 1993 to 2011 (and played the villainous Allegra Montenegro). She shared her Daytime Emmy for her work on GH in 1995 and was nominated for writing Y&R in 1986, GH again in 2000 and 2012 and Love glory and beauty in 2003. She also wrote for the NBC show Generations from 1989 to 1991 and NBC The setting sun on the beach from 1997 to 1998 and won two WGA awards during his career. Helen Margaret Bennett was born October 4, 1948 and grew up in Pasadena. His mother, Margaret, was a psychologist at Pasadena City College. Bennett attended John Muir High School in Pasadena, and while majoring in drama at Northwestern University — where Shelley Long was a classmate — she was a prom queen, a Miss America contestant, a model in Life magazine and artist in summer stock. She moved to New York after graduating in 1970 to become an actress, landed a job modeling for Cadillac, and appeared on Broadway in Divine spell before joining Fat. She also won money, a car, three pieces of furniture, a sailboat and a trip to Jamaica on the NBC game show. Three in one matchhosted by Bill Cullen. In her 1985 interview, she wondered whether focusing on acting or writing would have been enough for her. “I admit that acting sometimes makes me a little crazy: we wait to audition. You wait for the role,” she said. “When you write, you are in control. I can initiate things on my own when I write. Survivors include her husband of 19 years, The setting sun on the beach co-creator and nine-time Daytime Emmy winner Robert Guza Jr. – they met on GH and were frequent writing partners on serials – two daughters-in-law, four grandchildren, a brother and a sister. She and Guza bought a house in Beverly Hills in 2003 that was owned by Boris Karloff and then Gregory Peck.

